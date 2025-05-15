Penn State Football Prepares for Key First Weekend of Official Visit Season
Penn State has been scaling its 2026 recruiting class of late, receiving commitments from nine prospects in under two months. Now, the Nittany Lions begin the next phase of recruiting season. Penn State begins hosting high school players for official visits this weekend, and a high-priority prospect will be among the first to visit.
Joey O'Brien, the second-ranked player in Pennsylvania according to the 247Sports Composite, will make an official visit to Penn State beginning May 16. O'Brien leads a huge contingent of official visitors that includes some of the top uncommitted prospects on Penn State's recruiting board. Penn State rolled out an early welcome to O'Brien, making this video as part of his visit.
O'Brien, a 5-star safety from La Salle College High near Philadelphia, is among the nation's top uncommitted prospects. He ranks sixth nationally at his position and 65th overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Penn State gets the first chance to impress O'Brien during his official-visit tour. O'Brien will visit Clemson, Oregon, Tennessee and Notre Dame after his trip to State College. O'Brien has received offers from every major college program, including recently from Ohio State, Georgia and Miami. He is a priority of Penn State's official visit weekend.
But O'Brien won't visit alone. Penn State is welcoming a strong group of uncommitted players, notably 4-star Maryland cornerback Khary Adams. The nation's No. 10 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite, Adams initially planned to visit Penn State in June but recently shifited his offical to this weekend.
In addition, 4-star cornerback Dorian Barney from Georgia and 4-star receiver Messiah Hampton from Rochester, New York, are scheduled to visit Penn State. As is Cincere Johnson, a 4-star edge rusher from Ohio who also plans visits to Ohio State and USC.
According to the Division I FBS recruiting calendar, prospects can make official visits to campus until June 22, after which a recruiting "dead period" goes into effect through July. Coaches are permitted to visit prospects off-campus through May 24. A four-day "dead period" follows before players can make on-campus visits from May 29-June 22.
Penn State in the 2026 recruiting rankings
Penn State's 2026 class launched itself into the top-5 of the national rankings with its recent commitment blitz. More than half of the class' 17 committed players have announced their decisions since March 25. That includes multiple commitments in May.
With the run, Penn State made its way to No. 4 in the national rankings, according to the 247Sports Composite. Penn State still ranks third in the Big Ten, though, behind USC (No. 1 overall) and Ohio State (No. 3). Penn State's 2026 class ranks fifth by Rivals and 11th according to On3.