Penn State's July 4 Recruiting Surge Continues

Tyreese Fearbry, a defensive end from Pittsburgh, became the second player to make a July 4 commitment to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class. Fearbry announced his decision on social media.

Fearbry joined fellow defensive end Zane Durant of Orlando in committing to the Lions on Independence Day. Penn State has received four commitments since Friday.

A 4-star prospect according to Rivals, Fearbry is among Pennsylvania's top players. The 6-5 defensive end made five sacks in Perry Traditional Academy's shortened 2020 season and is considered the No. 1 recruit in Pittsburgh's City League, according to Triblive.

Fearbry also continued Penn State's strong in-state recruiting run for the 2022 cycle. The recruiting site 247Sports ranks Fearbry as Pennsylvania's No. 8 overall prospect; four of the top eight have committed to Penn State. Nicholas Singleton, the state's No. 2 player, is scheduled to announce his decision July 6. Penn State and Notre Dame are the top contenders.

Fearbry made official visits to Pitt, Kentucky, Auburn and Penn State in June and listed those schools as his final four. Fearbry also received offers from Syracuse, Missouri, Miami and South Carolina, among others.

SI All-American ranked Penn State's 2022 recruiting class at No. 4 nationally before this run of commitments. Look for the Lions, who have 16 players in the class, to continue to rise in the next rankings to be released in August.

Read more

Florida lineman Zane Durant commits to Penn State

Philadelphia standout Keon Wylie joins Penn State's 2022 class

After his 2020 injury, Noah Cain appears ready to run in 2021