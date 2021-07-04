Florida Lineman Kicks Off Penn State's Potentially Big July 4

Zane Durant, a defensive lineman from Florida, committed to Penn State on Sunday, kicking off what could be a festive July 4 for the 2022 recruiting class. Durant announced his decision live on Instagram.

Durant was the first of three potential Independence Day commitments for the Lions. All play defense: Pittsburgh end Tyreese Fearbry and New York lineman Kaleb Artis are scheduled to announce their decisions later Sunday.

Durant became the 15th player to join Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, following offensive lineman JB Nelson on Friday and linebacker Keon Wylie on Saturday. The Lions also await a possible commitment announcement from Pennsylvania running back Nicholas Singleton on July 6.

Durant (6-1, 260 pounds) is a disruptive defensive end at Orlando's Lake Nona High, where he has started since his freshman season. Last year Durant made 15.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, prompting high praise from Lake Nona head coach Anthony Paradiso.

"Zane is the best player I've ever coached," Paradiso told the Daytona Beach News-Journal. "He’s a generational kid. From day one, his work ethic, his attitude, his preparation, his character set him apart."

Durant is a 4-star prospect, according to Rivals, which also ranks him among the top 20 players nationally at his position. He recently made official visits to Penn State, Miami and Indiana. Durant also had offers from Tennessee, USC and Georgia Tech, among many others.

In the Hudl film from his junior season, Durant showcases a quick jump off the line and an ability to reach the quarterback from a variety of line spots. He also converts a first down via a fake punt.

SI All-American ranked Penn State's 2022 recruiting class at No. 4 nationally before this run of commitments. Look for the Lions to continue to rise in the next rankings to be released in August.

