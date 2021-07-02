Penn State's 2022 Recruiting Class Rises in the Rankings

SI All-American ranks the Lions' Class of 2022 at No. 4 nationally. And that ranking could improve soon.

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, already one of the best in the nation, should get significantly better in July. Running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider hinted at that recently.

The Lions expect to add multiple commitments to their 2022 class this month, beginning as soon as this weekend. Several players who recently visited Penn State are scheduled to announce their commitments, notably running back Nicholas Singleton, who plans a live announcement July 6. Singleton recently released his top five schools.

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, which has 12 commitments, recently moved up to No. 4 in SI All-American's team rankings. The Lions are listed behind Ohio State, Notre Dame and Florida State in the top 25, which SI All-American updates monthly.

"The more we dig into the Penn State haul, the more we like the 12-man class to date," wrote John Garcia, Jr., director of football recruiting for Sports Illustrated.

In particular, Garcia, Jr. raved about quarterback Drew Allar, who is participating in the Elite 11 Finals, and receiver Kaden Saunders, who won the "Best Hands" award at the recent Under Armour Future 50 camp.

Drew Allar Brooks Austin/SI All-American

"Drew Allar is a banner QB to build around, and the pass-catcher haul is about as big as any program's in the country to date, led by Kaden Saunders," Garcia, Jr. wrote.

Penn State's 2022 class is ranked eighth overall by Rivals and 247Sports.

