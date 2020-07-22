Penn State Recruiting Prospect Tristan Leigh Named to SI All-American Top-10 List

Penn State is looking to add another offensive tackle to its 2021 recruiting class, which currently features 4-star prospect Landon Tengwall. One of the Lions' top prospects is Tristan Leigh, recently named one of the nation's top 10 tackles, according to SI All-American.

Leigh, a 5-star player from Fairfax, Va., is the nation's No. 5 prospect at offensive tackle, according to SI All-American's evaluation of the position. Leigh's offer sheet is star-studded, featuring college football's top programs (Ohio State, LSU, Clemson, Alabama and Penn State among many others).

Leigh announced on Twitter in mid-July that he planned to release a top-five list soon. According to SI All-American, Penn State and its fellow suitors are pursuing a 6-5, 280-pound tackle who has a developed skillset with room to grow.

Here's the scouting report on Leigh from SI All-American.

Projected Position: While Leigh currently plays left tackle and very well may remain there in college, he can also kick inside to guard.

Frame: Tall frame with long arms and fairly wide shoulders. Somewhat narrow torso with round-shaped midsection through hips.

Athleticism: Easy movement out of very good snap quickness to engage targets in a hurry. Very good drive-blocker who plays stout at the point of attack with excellent grab strength and runs feet to finish. Works well on deuce blocks and capable of pinning linebackers on the second level. Has solid knee bend in pass-protection and flashes both off-setting ability on the edge and recovery quickness inside.

Instincts: Good initial footwork in the run game. Excellent target location and vision to the second level to produce versus linebackers. Uses a strong punch with shock value and strength to sustain and steer. Not much pass-protection experience, but uses a 45-degree set with balanced footwork and decent patience to punch on the edge.

Polish: Better run-blocker at this point who must acquire more reps and experience in pass-protection. Will need to learn to mix his sets, punch timing, and improve ankle flexibility on a consistent basis. The main contributions and value to an offensive front will come as a run-blocker early in his collegiate career.

Bottom Line: Leigh is an excellent run-blocking left tackle who can drive block with a man on his head, pin ‘backers on the second level, and reach-block on the edges. He works with good athleticism and is tough at the point of attack. He isn’t ready to dance versus college pass-rushers yet, but has traits to be developed as a pass-protector. Leigh fits best in an offense that mixes zone and man blocking concepts with a short passing game.

