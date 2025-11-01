The Penn State Football Report Card: Ohio State Edition
Penn State gave itself a chance Saturday at Ohio State, trailing the top-ranked Buckeyes by just three points at halftime. Then Ohio State asserted its dominance in the second half, routing the Nittany Lions 38-14 for its ninth straight win in the series.
Penn State (3-5) has lost five straight Big Ten games and still hasn't beaten a Power 4 opponent this season. That streak easily could reach six next week, when Indiana visits Beaver Stadium. Until then, the Penn State report card.
OFFENSE: C
Penn State limped into the game with limitations, notably at quarterback, where Ethan Grunkemeyer made his second career start and receiver Liam Clifford was the de facto backup. Still, the offense ran fairly well in the first half, gaining 76 yards behind Kaytron Allen and a revived Nicholas Singleton, who got into space a few times.
But the passing game continues to struggle, which isn't entirely Grunkemeyer's fault. His receivers simply don't run full routes or get consistently open. The best play was Kyron Hudson's leaping 18-yard grab in the fourth quarter when the game was over.
Coordinator Andy Kotelnicki continued the trick stuff (didn't work) and went horizontal when his head coach, Terry Smith, told him to go vertical. Penn State did not throw a 20-yard pass the entire game. Change could be coming.
DEFENSE: C-
Sayin (20-for-23, 316 yards, four TDs) threw more touchdown passes than incompletions. It helps to have first-rounders in Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate running routes through a bewildered secondary.
Smith caused Penn State issues early with a few catches that earned him double-teams. Tate took advantage in the deep middle. The defensive front generated minimal pressure on Sayin, and the quarterback beat its best shot by converting a 3rd-and-5 scramble. Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles didn't have the matchup talent for this game.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B-
No impact on the game, but Penn State really doesn't have much of a kickoff return game, something that could help a struggling team. Punter Gave Nwosu averaged 49.8 yards per attempt, with three longer than 50, but tipped one over for a touchback.
COACHING: C
Smith had a chance to back his team's play-hard ethos by going for a 4th-and-3 from the Ohio State 42-yard line on Penn State's first offensive series. He chose to punt, and the Buckeyes responded with a touchdown. It didn't make a difference but could have set a more aggressive tone.
But Smith's coordinators, Kotelnicki and Knowles, let him down. They're working with what they have, but Penn State's offense looked completely overwhelmed in the second half. And a secondary that gets beat for one 57-yard completion should not allow another.
OVERALL: C
Penn State did a few nice things. Singleton looked better, Amare Cambell forced a fumble that led to a touchdown and the Nittany Lions became the first team to scored a first-half touchdown against Ohio State.
And then, Penn State's defense gave up that back-breaking touchdown drive to start the second half, and the Buckeyes asserted their rightful dominance.
Which was expected. These teams aren't even close right now.
Up next
Penn State returns to Beaver Stadium to host Indiana on Nov. 8.