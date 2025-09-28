The Penn State Football Report Card: Oregon Edition
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State coach James Franklin confronted more fan frustration with another stiff upper lip late Saturday night, after Oregon seared his Nittany Lions 30-24 in double overtime. Penn State fell behind by 14 points, tied the game with frantic turnaround in the fourth quarter and ultimately lost on quarterack Drew Allar's third late inerception in his last five games.
As a result, Franklin knew he had to just eat the boos.
"They're passionate," Franklin said of the fans who reacted with jeers and worse. "When we win, there's nothing better. When we lose, there's nothing worse. I get it. I get the frustration that comes with a fan base that is invested and cares. I get it."
At this point, it's beyond frustration. Penn State fans are spinning in a loop of anticipation and exasperation, expecting change but not getting it. Their next legitimate chance: Oct. 18 at Iowa, a game that now teeters on the edge of Penn State's playoff hopes. Before that, another report card from another top-10 loss, the 21st of Franklin's 12 seasons at Penn State.
OFFENSE: D
"You see the stats," Penn State center Nick Dawkins. "... It's inexcusable."
Dawkins saw what everyone else did. Penn State totaled 109 yards of offense through three quarters, averaged 1.8 yards per carry in the first half, produced three three-and-outs and stared at an average third-down distance of nine yards in the first half. Coordinator Andy Kotelncki essentially had four weeks (three non-conference games and a bye) to hard-wire his offense for this game. The result? Sixty-nine first-half yards.
Allar's late interception was the latest exclamation point to a Penn State top-10 loss but wasn't the only picture on the page. Oregon's defensive front gashed Penn State's line for five tackles for loss and two sacks, with Matayo Uiagalelei causing a concentrated brand of havoc. The Ducks subdued Penn State's receivers with relative ease, and running back Kaytron Allen got just four first-half touches. By the time Penn State's offense arrived to the game, it was too late.
RELATED: What we learned from Penn State's overtime loss to Oregon
DEFENSE: A-
Jim Knowles guided a defense that became just the third to hold a Dan Lanning Oregon team to under 20 points in regulation. Franklin likely would have salivated at limiting the Ducks to 17 points through four quarters. It should have been enough.
Knowles schemed this one wisely, giving Oregon the run (the Ducks totaled 176 yards) and stunting the big play. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was excellent (29-for-39, 248 yards and three touchdowns) and worked well out of the pocket.
But Penn State linebacker Amare Campbell (15 tackles) and safety Zakee Wheatley (10) made a series of impactful stops, Dani Dennis-Sutton pressured the best he could while being held and the defense got stops. By the fourth quarter, though, they were gassed at being on the field for nearly 34 minutes. For the most part, Knowles and his defense did all they could.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B
Kicker Ryan Barker made a 49-yard field goal in the first half, tying a career long and improving to 10-for-11 on the season. Penn State didn't allow any significant returns but got none, either. One minor note: Penn State punted on 4th-and-9 from the Oregon 36-yard line hoping to pin the Ducks inside their own 5. Instead, Gabriel Nwosu's punt bounced into the end zone for a touchback, generating a net change of 16 yards.
COACHING: C-
The micro issue: Franklin's 4th-and-9 punt noted above, while understandable, betrayed the aggressive tone he wanted to set. Of course, the offense gave Franklin no room to be confident, and a downed punt seemed like the better choice. However, that moment subtly underscored how Penn State was looking over it shoulder for most of the night.
As for Kotelnicki's offense, that was shocking. Penn State rang alarms multiple times during the first three games, especially in the pass game, byt that could be passed off as the byproduct of am offensive test drive. But Oregon exposed multiple flaws in a Nittany Lions' offense that is headed into an uncertain future.
OVERALL: C-
Penn State's final grade gets weighted down by three shocking quarters of offense. No doubt that Oregon's defense played a brute-force game that also wore down Penn State with exceptional pass coverage. However, the Nittany Lions had every intangible advantage and a defense that deserved to win. Now, their playoff road is a little bit longer.