Skip to main content

Penn State and Syracuse Schedule Two-Game Football Series

Penn State's 2027 non-conference schedule features Syracuse, Delaware and Temple.

Penn State and Syracuse are renewing their rivalry after a decade of dormancy, adding a home-and-home series in 2027-28.

The schools announced Wednesday that Penn State will host Syracuse in 2027 and visit the Carrier Dome (if the name remains in place) in 2028. Penn State and Syracuse last played in 2013, a game that Penn State won 23-17 at MetLife Stadium.

Syracuse was among Penn State's most-played rivals in the last century. The teams played annually from 1944-90, when the series ended for 18 years. They played a two-game series in 2008-09, then scheduled the neutral-site game for 2013.

"The Syracuse-Penn State series is one of tremendous historic significance for our University, community, alumni and Orange fans around the world," Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack said in a statement. "We are excited to renew this historic rivalry."

The teams have played 71 times since 1922, a game that ended in a 0-0 tie. Syracuse is Penn State's No. 2 most-played opponent behind Pitt (99 games). Penn State also is Syracuse's No. 2 most-played opponent behind Pitt (77 games).

Penn State leads the all-time series 43-23-5. The Lions are 23-10-2 at home and have won the last five games between the teams.

Penn State's 2027 non-conference schedule now features Syracuse (Sept. 4), followed by games against Delaware and Temple, all at Beaver Stadium.

The Lions still have a key non-conference date available in 2025. Other future non-conference games include the following:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2023: vs. West Virginia, vs. Delaware, vs. UMass

2024: at West Virginia, vs. Bowling Green, vs. Kent State

2025: vs. Nevada, vs. Villanova

2026: vs. Marshall, at Temple, vs. San Jose State

Penn State opens the 2022 season at Purdue on Thursday, Sept. 1. The game will mark Penn State's first on a Thursday night in program history.

Read More

What Penn State's new athletic director doesn't want to change about Beaver Stadium

Penn State wins the Big Ten title at the 2022 NFL Draft

The view from Atlanta: How Arnold Ebiketie fits with the Falcons

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

In This Article (1)

Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft
Football

What Penn State's New AD Doesn't Want to Change About Beaver Stadium

By Mark Wogenrich18 hours ago
Penn State Arnold Ebiketie
Football

The View From Atlanta: How Arnold Ebiketie Fits with the Falcons

By Mark Wogenrich20 hours ago
Penn State wrestler Roman Bravo-Young
Wrestling

Roman Bravo-Young Is Returning to Penn State

By Mark WogenrichMay 2, 2022
Drew Hartlaub Penn State Pro Day
Football

After the Draft, Penn State Remains Active in Free Agency

By Mark WogenrichMay 1, 2022
Jahan Dotson NFL Draft
Football

The View From Washington: How Jahan Dotson Will Fit With the Commanders

By Mark WogenrichApr 29, 2022
Jaquan Brisker Auburn
Football

The Penn State NFL Draft Roundup

By Mark WogenrichMay 1, 2022
Arnold Ebiketie
Football

Arnold Ebiketie Fulfills His NFL Draft Mission

By Mark WogenrichApr 29, 2022
Patrick Kraft Penn State
Football

How Matt Rhule Helped Penn State Land Its New Athletic Director

By Mark WogenrichMay 2, 2022