Penn State and Syracuse Schedule Two-Game Football Series

Penn State and Syracuse are renewing their rivalry after a decade of dormancy, adding a home-and-home series in 2027-28.

The schools announced Wednesday that Penn State will host Syracuse in 2027 and visit the Carrier Dome (if the name remains in place) in 2028. Penn State and Syracuse last played in 2013, a game that Penn State won 23-17 at MetLife Stadium.

Syracuse was among Penn State's most-played rivals in the last century. The teams played annually from 1944-90, when the series ended for 18 years. They played a two-game series in 2008-09, then scheduled the neutral-site game for 2013.

"The Syracuse-Penn State series is one of tremendous historic significance for our University, community, alumni and Orange fans around the world," Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack said in a statement. "We are excited to renew this historic rivalry."

The teams have played 71 times since 1922, a game that ended in a 0-0 tie. Syracuse is Penn State's No. 2 most-played opponent behind Pitt (99 games). Penn State also is Syracuse's No. 2 most-played opponent behind Pitt (77 games).

Penn State leads the all-time series 43-23-5. The Lions are 23-10-2 at home and have won the last five games between the teams.

Penn State's 2027 non-conference schedule now features Syracuse (Sept. 4), followed by games against Delaware and Temple, all at Beaver Stadium.

The Lions still have a key non-conference date available in 2025. Other future non-conference games include the following:

2023: vs. West Virginia, vs. Delaware, vs. UMass

2024: at West Virginia, vs. Bowling Green, vs. Kent State

2025: vs. Nevada, vs. Villanova

2026: vs. Marshall, at Temple, vs. San Jose State

Penn State opens the 2022 season at Purdue on Thursday, Sept. 1. The game will mark Penn State's first on a Thursday night in program history.

