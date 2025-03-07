Penn State Football: Seven Nittany Lions Who Shined During Winter Workouts
Penn State football concluded winter workouts this week, capping a shortened but productive period in the weight room. Penn State strength coach Chuck Losey modified the workout schedule after the Nittany Lions stretched last season into early January, giving players more recovery time on the front end of workouts.
Still, the six-week session left Losey pleased with what the Nittany Lions accomplished, and several players stood out during their workouts. Losey met the media to recap winter workouts and highlight the players who were highlights in the gym. Here's a look at seven players who got Losey's attention.
Defensive tackle Zane Durant
Durant had a phenomenal, and underrated, season in 2024, one that merited more than honorable mention All-Big Ten. He was the conduit to Abdul Carter's huge season and will do the same for Dani Dennis-Sutton in 2025. Penn State will audition tackles to play alongside Durant, but the senior spent the winter solidifying his place among the Big Ten's best returning defensive players.
"Zane Durant, he’s a purpose-driven kid," Losey told reporters in State College. "He's had an unbelievable winter up to this point. I fully expect him to be an even better version of who he was in 2024."
Running back Kaytron Allen
Penn State coach James Franklin has lamented some lingering injury issues that curtailed Allen's offseason work the past few years. This winter has been different for the 1,000-yard rusher. While he continued to rate back Nicholas Singleton as the team's weight-room trendsetter, Losey thought Allen had a breakthrough winter.
"He's had as good a winter as he's ever had since he's been on campus," Losey said. "Probably his best training cycle."
Safety Zakee Wheatley
With Jaylen Reed and KJ Winston headed to the NFL, Penn State needs an alpha in the secondary. Wheatley is taking that role. The redshirt senior is Penn State's top returning tackler (96) and also returns with three interceptions.
"He's the leader of the safety room, leader of the defense, and I'm super proud of him," Losey said. "He's been able to make what at one point wasn't necessarily his strength, which was his work ethic, and he's completely flipped the script on that. He's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker, on this football team."
Offensive tackle Drew Shelton
Penn State is blessed with experience on the offensive line. Five players with starting experience return, including Shelton at left tackle. And Shelton took advantage of a reasonably healthy winter that he didn't have in 2024, when he was rehabbing from an injury.
"Shelton, he's the guy that guys, especially the big guys, look to for energy and as an example guy," Losey said. "He offers it every day."
Defensive end Zuriah Fisher
Having missed last season with an injury, Fisher returns with purpose and promise. Losey said that Fisher has been pursuing Carter's vacant starting role with an aggressive mindset befitting his status as a sixth-year player.
"He's a veteran and he understands the expectations," Losey said. "We have a little bit of a void to fill at that defensive end position. We have a lot of good people to do it, and he's the eldest of the group. He understands that and he takes a lot of pride in that."
Tight end Luke Reynolds
Having been thrust into the starting lineup as a true freshman, Reynolds now looks to follow the legacy of Tyler Warren, Theo Johnson, Brenton Strange, Pat Freiermuth and Mike Gesicki at the position for Penn State. Reynolds has gained 40 pounds since arriving on campus but wears the weight well, Losey said.
"He’s got a template set out in front of him with Ty Warren for the past five years, and he's following it to the 'T' so far," Losey said. "This has been an outstanding winter for him. He's up 40 pounds since the day he got on campus [in 2024] and he moves like he's 195 pounds out there."
Running back Quinton Martin Jr.
Martin played in six games, two in the postseason, so he retained his redshirt. He also continues to follow the room's hierarchy behind Singleton and Allen. Still, Losey saw Martin extend himself this winter.
"I've seen a difference in Quinton Martin," Losey said. "That kid is dialed in right now. He understands the player he wants to be and he doesn't want to watch on the sideline with me over there."
Watch Losey's full media session, courtesy of Blue-White Illustrated.