What We Learned About Penn State at the NFL Scouting Combine
Penn State football has been a recent darling of the NFL Scouting Combine, turning in performances that the program spun into recruiting pitches and marketing opportunities. This year, though, the Nittany Lions had a quiet combine on the field. Four of the team's five representatives didn't work out at Lucas Oil Stadium, saving their 40s and verticals for Penn State's Pro Day in late March.
Still, the combine was newsworthy from a Penn State football perspective. Here's what we learned about the Nittany Lions at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
The Nittany Lions are tuning up for Pro Day
The NFL should consider holding spring meetings at Holuba Hall on March 28, since most of the league will be there. Four of Penn State's prospects, including two first-rounders, deferred their workouts from the combine to their home court. Penn State should consider selling tickets to Pro Day.
Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren, Penn State's sure-fire first-rounders, did not run in Indianapolis but said they would at Pro Day. The news regarding Carter was a foot injury that, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, will not require surgery. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that Carter will "put on a show" at Pro Day. The Big Ten defensive player of the year indicated the same in his memified way.
Warren, the Mackey Award-winning tight end, also did not work out but not because of a specific injury. According to Statecollege.com's Seth Engle, Warren opted out of workouts to maintain his body as "healthy as I can possibly have it." Penn State's extended season might have contributed to Warren's decision.
Linebacker Kobe King went through interviews, medical exams and measurements but also opted out of workouts. Meanwhile, safety KJ Winston continues his rehab from an early season knee injury.
Jaylen Reed breaks 4.5 in the 40
Reed played much of last season with a shoulder chip, occasionally feeling as though he was overshadowed. Being named second-team All-Big Ten likely contributed to that. Reed was the only Penn State player to run at the combine, and he performed quite well.
Reed ran the 40-yard dash in an official time of 4.49 seconds, a strong time for the 6-foot, 211-pound safety. It certainly wasn't among the fastest times for safeties (14 ran under 4.4) but indicated that Reed can run as fast as he plays.
Abdul Carter is as confident as ever
Despite rehabbing the playoff shoulder injury and the foot injury made public at the combine, Carter hasn't lost an ounce of his confidence. At Penn State last season, Carter made the case that defensive players should merit more attention for the Heisman Trophy, including him. He also reiterated his belief that he's the best overall player in the draft.
"I feel like [teams] definitely need a franchise edge rusher," Carter said. "If you look at all the great teams, all the great teams that won Super Bowls, you have that one standout, great defensive player, and I feel like I’m that."
Tyler Warren's dad loved John Riggins
Why did Warren wear No. 44 at Penn State? It had something to do with a former NFL player whose running style Warren often emulated.
"I wear 44 because, when I was younger my dad put on John Riggins' film and said, 'This is how I want you to run the ball,'" Warren told reporters in Indianapolis. "Another guy I saw this summer was Jeremy Shockey, and the way he kind of played and his mentality running the ball [was] something I kind of liked and tried to do a little bit this year."
Who is Penn State's next great edge rusher?
The Nittany Lions have sent a parade of ends to the NFL, with Micah Parsons, Odafe Oweh, Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson paving the way for Carter, who wasn't shy about calling Penn State "Rush U." Who's next, according to Carter?
"I think right now all eyes should be on Dani Dennis-Sutton, No. 33," Carter said. "He came in with me same year. He came back to Penn State for one last year. I feel like this is the year he dominates."
Why has Penn State produced so many NFL tight ends?
Similarly, Penn State has been on a roll at tight end, with Mike Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth, Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson preceding Warren. Penn State's latest tight end explained the run like this.
"Getting good players there is something we’ve always done at tight end," Warren said. "[Tight ends coach] Ty Howle is recruiting guys and then developing guys when they are there. We’ve had a good run so far. There’s some young guys in that room now that are going to be really good. I don’t think it’s going to be going anywhere with the tight end production at Penn State."
When is Penn State's Pro Day?
Penn State will host the NFL for Pro Day on March 28 at Holuba Hall. Carter and Warren's decisions will benefit a bunch of Nittany Lions who did not get invited to the combine. Among them: two-year starting guard Sal Wormley, defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas, cornerback Jalen Kimber and defensive tackle Amin Vanover.