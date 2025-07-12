Penn State Football: Updated Nittany Lions Betting Odds for 2025
Penn State continues to be one of the better bets to win the 2026 Collge Football Playoff title. The Nittany Lions have some of the choicest odds according to several major sports books as training camp draws closer ahead of the 2025 season.
FanDuel places Penn State's odds at +750 to win the national championship, behind only favorite Texas (+500), Georgia (+600) and Ohio State (also +600). FanDuel also has established Ohio State and Penn State as the clear favorites in the Big Ten; the Buckeyes' odds are +195, while the Nittany Lions' are +230. Oregon follows at +330, and then there's a steep drop to Michigan at +1,000.
Other key odds from FanDuel involving Penn State:
To make the College Football Playoff
- Yes -260
- No +198
To go undefeated during the regular season: +450
To win 10 regular-season games: -320
To win 11 regular-season games: +105
RELATED: How Penn State built perhaps the nation's best backfield
Regarding individual game odds, Penn State is a 45.5-point favorite over Nevada for the season-opener Aug. 30 at Beaver Stadium. That could wind up being the largest spread in Penn State football history.
The Nittany Lions continue to be a 4.5-point favorite over Oregon for the most anticipated home game of their season. Penn State hosts the Ducks for the annual "White Out" on Sept. 27 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State heads to Iowa on Oct. 18 for its first visit since the disastrous road trip to Iowa City in 2021. FanDuel set Penn State as an early 10.5-point favorite for the return trip. For likely the only game this season, Penn State is a 3.5-point underdog to Ohio State, understandable considering the eight-game losing streak. The Nittany Lions also are 16.5-point favorites over Indiana for their Nov. 8 game at Beaver Stadium.
DraftKings posted similar game odds, though it lists Ohio State as an early 4.5-point favorite over the Nittany Lions for their Nov. 1 matchup in Columbus. Penn State also is fourth on the national-championship board at +750 (Ohio State is the +500 favorite) and a -300 bet to make the playoffs.
Regarding wins, DraftKings gives Penn State a good chance to win 11 regular-season games. The Nittany Lions are +125 to go over 10.5 victories during the regular season and -150 to go under.
Penn State enters the 2025 season with one of its best rosters under James Franklin, who is in his 12th season as head coach. The Nittany Lions return fourth- and fifth-year players across the offense, including quarterback Drew Allar, running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen and five linemen with starting experience.
Defensively, Penn State has All-Big Ten and All-America candidates at every level, notably on the line with tackle Zane Durant and Dani Dennis-Sutton and in the secondary with cornerback AJ Harris and safety Zakee Wheatley.
FOX Sports analyst Urban Meyer recently suggested that college football fans "watch out for Penn State," citing the roster's high retention rate from last year's 13-3 team. Meyer said Penn State has one of the nation's three best rosters with Texas and Ohio State.
Franklin has discussed those expectations rather openly this offseason, notablywith Meyer during an appearance on his podcast. After making his usual caveat toward the season-opener vs. Nevada, Franklin said this on Meyer's show.
"But I also am totally comfortable with talking about the things that we aspire to do as a team this year and as a season and for these players," Franklin said on the Triple Option podcast. "To me, that’s the biggest thing. I want these players to experience this. I want these players that have come back and made these sacrifices to be a part of something special. And that’s why I wake up very early and that’s why I go to sleep late at night, trying to put these players in the best position to be successful at it and have a very, very special season this year at Penn State.”
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.