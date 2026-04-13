The Penn State Freshman Who Never Decommitted Has Been a Spring Standout

Jackson Ford enrolled at Penn State in January as the symbolic center of the Nittany Lions' 2026 recruiting class. Since then, Ford has proven himself to be a promising young player as well.

Ford, a 6-5, 250-pound defensive end, has been a notable standout this spring at a position where Penn State seeks contributors. As a result, Ford could follow 2025 freshmen Yvan Kemajou and Chaz Coleman (now at Tennessee) into a defensive role as a first-year player.

"What he can do this fall will probably be [based on] what happens between now and the end of fall camp," Penn State coach Matt Campbell said after a recent spring practice. "But his physical tools and physical ability, it's been really impressive."

Ford was a 4-star prospect from Malvern Prep who signed with Penn State last December. In doing so, he became the outlier of the Nittany Lions' 2026 recruiting class. Ford was the only player who remained with Penn State from his June 2025 commitment through James Franklin's firing and to Signing Day.

Ford chose Penn State over a list of finalists that included Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin. He is the only player from Penn State's 2026 recruiting class who never decommited.

“There was no reason to decommit,” Dave Gueriera, Ford's head coach at Malvern Prep, said in a 2025 interview. “We were committed to the institution and the place. As much as he loved James and loved [former defensive line coach] Deion Barnes, there was no reason to do it.”

Franklin is at Virginia Tech now, and Barnes took a job at Tennessee, but Ford remained with Campbell, who visited Malvern Prep in December. The head coach immediately was impressed.

"I think the maturity," Campbell said when asked about Ford's top traits. "He comes from a really great high school football program that's got a great high school football coach. I got to get there in the short time that I was able to go out on the road. I left there super impressed with what his high school program was about. And I think he brought that maturity [to Penn State]."

With two returning defensive ends, Kemajou and Max Granville, limited this spring, Ford has taken plenty of live reps with the defense. Campbell said he has stood out there as well during the first few weeks of spring drills.

"[In] winter conditioning, for him to get up in the morning and compete the way he competed, and for for him then to come into [spring practice] in a brand-new defense with a lot going on, I feel like his adjustments one day at a time have been really impressive," Campbell said. "

"Certainly he flashes with what his ability looks like. And, as with any young player, can you consistently do those things every day? Can you be trusted enough to find a role on our football team? But I think he'll certainly have the ability to compete to do that as we get into fall camp."

Scouting Penn State's defensive ends

Penn State will have a new-look set of edge rushers, one of the team's most fluid positions. That's why Ford could carve himself a role at the position next season.

Granville, who missed last season with an injury, and Kemajou return with expectations and questions. Colorado transfer Alexander McPherson has made a strong spring impression, while Iowa State transfer Ikenna Ezeogu is a 6-5, 275-pound presence.

"I think one of the things that's exciting for us is, there's some young guys here at Penn State that certainly have shown flashes," Campbell said. "What Yvan has looked like as a young freshman last year in some big moments near the end of the season, I thought was no less than spectacular for a young guy. His ability is as high as anybody we've coached, and I think he's got a huge upside in terms of what he's got the ability to do.

"... I think we're really proud of what that room has got the ability to look like. I think, probably like some other rooms, there's some prove it guys, guys that have to grow forward, have to take some steps forward to be able to prove that they can play at the level of what the history of this program has looked like in terms of pass-rush ability."

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.