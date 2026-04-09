What We Learned From Penn State Football's 2nd Open Spring Practice

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State coach Matt Campbell guided practice Thursday with a pass-rusher's eye and a chill vibe. Campbell played a little phantom linebacker for the Nittany Lions, stunting some blitzes for quarterbacks Rocco Becht and Connor Barry, which he didn't want to address afterward.

"If your questions are going to be about my elite defensive effort today, that's not where we should be starting," Campbell said after practice.

Meanwhile, a decidedly 1980s music playlist (Simple Minds, Tears for Fears, Rick Springfield) soundtracked the atmosphere at a teacher-friendly decibel before Penn State moved to live drills and increased the volume.

Until then, we got a long glance at position drills during a portion of open practice, including a look at some players getting back into the rotation. Here's what stood out from Penn State football practice.

Assessing spring practice so far

Penn State coach Matt Campbell said that the team “took a step in the right direction” at practice today. pic.twitter.com/k52HB6plgi — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) April 9, 2026

Campbell said that the team "took a step in the right direction" Thursday at practice No. 8, though he continues to frame that progress in the bigger picture. On Wednesday, he asked the team, "Can we individually and collectively create momentum leaving spring practice?" Which remains a fair question, considering how new Penn State's roster is, particularly on defense.

"I would say for me, still so much of this is about how we do things," Campbell said. "I think if you said, what would your ultimate goal of spring practice be? [It's] how do we practice? What does it look like to show up every day with great consistency?

"We're asking a lot of our guys in this five-week block of spring practice. We really are, from continuing to gain strength in the weight room to putting in two brand new systems on the offensive and defensive sides of the football and also some guys evolving with coach [Justin Lustig] on special teams. There's a lot of growing processes.

"So just showing up isn't good enough. How you study every day, how you prepare, how do you take care of your body, all those things have really been our emphasis."

An Iowa State-centric offense

Some drill work with Penn State QBs (in order) Connor Barry, Peyton Falzone and Kase Evans.



OC Taylor Mouser said Barry, a D3 transfer, has been “living” in the team’s Quarterback Lab. pic.twitter.com/kkC8zA1bHN — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) April 9, 2026

Campbell made clear how he valued his Iowa State offense of the past two seasons, bringing coordinator Taylor Mouser and multiple starters with him. As a result, Penn State's offense will resemble Iowa State's in scheme and personnel.

At least six former Cyclones top the early offensive depth chart, led obviously by quarterback Rocco Becht. Campbell said that Becht is about a "week or two" ahead of his rehab schedule, meaning he got more looks Thursday in team periods.

Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen, Iowa State's top two receivers in 2025, also are running more drills that Campbell initially expected when practice began in March. Both wore non-contact jerseys but looked smooth and synchronized with Becht.

"It's huge for them to start to get reps together and start to get really back involved in the second half of spring ball," Campbell said of Sowell and Eskildsen. "Hopefully we can continue to get them into more of the rhythm and the consistency and all those things it takes to be a good offense."

Guard Trevor Buhr, a starter at Iowa State, appears solid on the left side, while former Cyclone Carson Hansen is the top running back. And tight end Benjamim Brahmer might be the staff's favorite offensive player.

Ben Brahmer takes the lead

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) runs a drill while Cooper Alexander (80) watches. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

Penn State's top offensive player to watch is Brahmer, a 6-7 tight end poised for a Big Ten breakout season. Brahmer led the Cyclones in receptions (37) and touchdown catches (six) last season and already stands out in State College.

The Nittany Lions are low on tight ends (just three of the roster's six were available Thursday), making Brahmer's presence even more important. And not only for the team. Campbell said the senior is as fit and strong as he has been.

"Honestly, this is the first [healthy] offseason Ben has truly had during his collegiate career, and I think you see it," Campbell said. "He’s almost 258 [pounds] right now. He's as strong and physical as he has been. So far he's had a tremendous spring."

Penn State participation report

Safe to say Penn State coach Matt Campbell likes to get involved in practice. pic.twitter.com/QTv8NhZP6x — Chase Fisher (@chase_fisher4) April 9, 2026

Though Sowell and Eskildsen were more active at practice, some players remained out. Redshirt freshman quarterback Alex Manske was not in attendance during the open portion as he recovers from an offseason procedure.

Hansen led three running backs through drills instead of five, with Cam Wallace and freshman D'Antae Sheffey not available. Likewise, only three tight ends participated, as Andrew Rappleyea and Gabe Burkle remain out. Redshirt freshman Brian Kortovich was not in drills as well.

Defensively, cornerback Zion Tracy was not with the group, though Campbell has said the senior has been impressive this spring. Tackle Siale Taupaki was among those in a non-contact jersey, as was returning end Yvan Kemajou.

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