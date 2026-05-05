Penn State Gets Major Post-Spring Vote of Confidence

Penn State received a vote of confidence from FOX Sports' Joel Klatt, who recently released his post-spring top-25 college football rankings. And while Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell continues to recruit well on the field, he's heading to Philadelphia to recruit off the field.

We're discussing that and more (including some more interesting comments from Terry Smith) in our latest Penn State sports roundup.

Why Joel Klatt likes Penn State

Thoughts on @joelklatt's Post-Spring Top 25? 👀 pic.twitter.com/AIMQ6aAGp3 — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) May 4, 2026

The FOX Sports analyst liked Penn State's potential dating to February, when the Big Ten announced its 2026 football schedule. Penn State got a favorable draw, Klatt contended, even saying that the Nittany Lions hit the scheduling "jackpot" in Campbell's first season.

Klatt returned to that framing this week in releasing his post-spring top 25. He ranked Penn State at No. 15, ahead of Alabama and BYU (whose coaches were floated as Penn State candidates to varying degrees) and behind Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Michigan.

The schedule, Klatt said, is the starting line for Penn State: No Indiana, Ohio State or Michigan; USC at home, and the most stressful road games at Michigan and Washington. The Nittany Lions' nine Big Ten opponents posted a combined 33-48 record in conference games last year.

"This one is a lot about the schedule," Klatt said on his podcast. "There are some teams ranked behind Penn State who have better roster,s but if you look at the schedule, the Nittany Lions should be a top-15 team."

Klatt of course noted that Campbell imported a significant part of his Iowa State roster (24 players, to be exact), referring to Penn State as "East Iowa State." Which isn't unfair, particularly considering the offense. Penn State's starting lineup could include as many as six former Cylcones, led by quarterback Rocco Becht.

Klatt rightly noted that Becht is the most experienced returning FBS quarterback, bringing more than 2,500 career snaps to Penn State's offense. Partly due to that, the FOX Sports analyst said that Penn State could "make a run at 10 wins."

Matt Campbell meets the fans

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the field during the Blue-White Spring Practice. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Penn State coach will appear at donor event alongside Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley and other prominent former Nittany Lions in Philadelphia on May 7. The "We Are in Philly" meet is sponsored by Happy Valley United, Penn State's official NIL collective, and also will benefit Barkley's charitable organization, the Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation.

Campbell participated in a similar event in Pittsburgh before the NFL Draft and will be in New Jersey in June for the annual "We Are at the Shore" meet. These are key recruiting events as Penn State seeks to expand giving to support its many new athletics financial initiatives, notably the Beaver Stadium renovation that is in Phase II.

More interesting comments from Terry Smith

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Terry Smith celebrates from the sideline during a game vs. the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State's associate head coach and self-described "truth-teller" sparked conversation in a recent interview with Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 The Fan. During the interview, Smith said that Penn State "unfairly" created an offensive system that did not fit quarterback Drew Allar, whom the Steelers drafted in the third round.

"I think he’s going to be a better pro than he was a college player," Smith said in the interview.

It's a long, detailed interview worth listening to completely for context. For example, Smith praised Allar for continuing to be very involved with the team after his season-ending injury. He also said that Allar "could be a good fit" with the Steelers, of whom Smith is a fan.

Later in the segment, Smith made an intriguing comment about the receivers Allar had on the roster. In his 2+ seasons as Penn State's starter, Allar did not throw to a receiver who was drafted. Penn State's last wide receiver drafted was Parker Washington in 2023. KeAndre Lambert-Smith, a fifth-round pick in 2025, transferred to Auburn in 2024.

Of course, Allar had first-round pick Tyler Warren at tight end in 2024, when he set Penn State's single-season record with 104 receptions. But to hear Smith, who also coaches cornerbacks, point out the lack NFL talent Allar had at receiver was notable.

"That was a knock on us here. It was, 'Who was he really throwing the ball to?'" Smith said. "We had four guys that were [NFL] free agents this year in the draft that played receiver for us. We had six free agents at the receiver position that he was throwing to over the last few years, so we didn’t give him a prime targets. His job is to still deliver and make these guys deliver, but we didn’t have a go-to guy to defend him as well."

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