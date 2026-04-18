Penn State Offers Glimpse Into Phase II of Beaver Stadium Renovation

Penn State demolished the press box at Beaver Stadium more than 15 months ago, beginning the transformation of the venue's West side that is projected to cost $700 million. As the 2026 Penn State football season approaches, the Beaver Stadium renovation project appears to be reasonably on pace through Phase II of its three-year timeline.

About a week before the Blue-White practice event, Penn State released a fly-by video of the ongoing Beaver Stadium construction that will continue until September before pausing for the 2026 season. The video offers a clear look at the new bleacher seating on Beaver Stadium's West side and some of the suites and premium offerings that will be part of the newly built tower.

What Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft has called a "superstructure" is now visible through the cranes and scaffolding. Penn State has said it will use some temporary seating again in 2026, though the athletic department has been selling plans to season-ticket holders that include fixed seating areas above the West sideline. The project still is scheduled for completion ahead of the 2027 Penn State season.

Making room for more history. 🏗️ pic.twitter.com/UABvGQ12ue — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 17, 2026

The video provides an overview of the West Tower that is the centerpiece of the Beaver Stadum renovation. The tower, funded in part by a $25 million dontion from PAM Health founder Anthony Misitano, will house the new suites and premium seating options that are central to the renovation.

According to Penn State, about 75 percent of seats located in the West Tower will be non-premium offerings in bleachers or with chairbacks. The tower will house 15 executive suites, 30 loge boxes and two membership clubs.

The Marzano Club will include about 2,5000 seats adjacent to 25,000 square feet of lounge space, the largest club in Beaver Stadium. Penn State also building the Schuyler Club, which will include about 2,000 seats adjacent to a 20,000 square-foot lounge. Both clubs require an up-front capital gift of $10,000 per account.

A digital rendering of the Marzano Club, a new space that will be part of the renovated West side of Penn State's Beaver Stadium. | Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Penn State has positioned the renovation as necessary to repair and upgrade the 66-year-old venue while incrreasing Beaver Stadium's ability to generate year-round revenue. Penn State has estimated that the project could generate $44 million in profit over the planned 30-year funding timeline.

The Penn State athletic department, which is paying for the renovation without university tuition dollars or student fees, reported total debt of nearly $534.7 million on its most recent financial statement. That was up from $163.1 million in fiscal year 2024, when the project received Board of Trustees approval.

“We are sure that we have enough revenue sources from the athletics budget and also the new incremental revenues to ensure that we could pay back as much as $700 million, even though that's not what we're intending,” Sara Thorndike, Penn State senior vice president for finance & business/treasurer, said in a 2024 interview.

Penn State hosted its first two outdoor hockey games at Beaver Stadium this year and plans other such events after the renovation is completed in 2027.

"By making these renovations, Beaver Stadium would be one of the only multi-use entertainment facilities at this scale between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh," Kraft told the Penn State trustees. "The enhancements to Beaver Stadium will create significant new revenue and increase philanthropy opportunities that will allow us to reinvest funds into all of our student-athletes and allow athletics to continue to be self-supporting. Equally as important, by equipping the stadium for these events, we’ll be able to increase the number of visitors to the region, which will help bolster the local economy."

A digital rendering of the renovated West Side of Penn State's Beaver Stadium, scheduled for completion in 2027. | Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

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