Penn State Gets One Step Closer Today to Playing Football

Penn State takes an important step toward a possible 2020 football season Friday, when it hits the practice field for the first time since the Cotton Bowl.

The Lions are scheduled to hold their first walk-through session (outside, if weather permits) on Friday, according to a team spokesperson. The NCAA approved the walk-throughs, along with other workout activities, as part of a two-week "summer access" period designed to help teams re-acclimate before training camp.

That's significant because it marks the first time since they were in Dallas that coach James Franklin and his staff can join players on the field for an official session. Perhaps more important, offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca can watch players stage some of his plays for the first time as well.

"I'm super-excited," linebacker Ellis Brooks said. "This is the longest I've been without football since high school, so I know everybody is really looking forward to it. ... I'm sure our athletic staff and our medical staff have a great plan for us to go out there and get some good work in."

So what changes Friday? Here's a primer.

What is the 'summer access' period?

In the 14-day "summer access" period from July 24 to Aug. 6, teams are permitted to conduct 20 hours of related activities per week. That includes eight hours for weight training, conditioning and film review, six for walk-throughs and six for meetings.

Players are required to have two days off per week.

The period is the second of two summer access sessions that the NCAA added to its pre-camp schedule because of COVID-19. Players on Thursday completed the 11-day period which initially was considered mandatory. In announcing its conference-only schedule of games for 2020, the Big Ten also made all summer sessions voluntary.

What can they do?

Beyond the workouts, which Penn State has been conducting voluntarily since June 15, teams now can add an hour per day of walk-throughs. That means Franklin and Ciarrocca can watch as the offense simulates positioning and alignment for plays.

Helmets and pads aren't allowed, and even the pace is limited. The NCAA says that sprinting and competitive speed drills are not permitted during walk-throughs. Neither is contact.

Why is this important?

For Penn State's offense, getting onto the field with Ciarrocca is significant. Some players have been training on their own at State College High, where quarterback Sean Clifford can throw to his receivers. But their contact with Ciarrocca has been primarily through video calls, which can accomplish only so much.

Further, though it sounds inconsequential, being able to use a football makes a difference. The NCAA is allowing teams to run these walk-throughs prior to camp to help compensate for the lack of spring drills.

In fact, the NCAA specifically made specific references to using a football in its COVID-19 guide. For instance, during the initial 10 days of the summer access period, the NCAA forbade football players from using equipment unrelated to their sport to simulate game activities.

In other words: Football players couldn't use tennis balls or rolled-up towels to conduct receiving drills, according to the NCAA.

What's more, players can gather again (distanced properly, of course) with their teammates on offense and defense. Until now, they have been lifting primarily in small groups with roommates.

For Brooks, that means he can make defensive calls at middle linebacker for the first time in seven months.

"We didn't have spring ball, so it's kind of been a while since I've been out there commanding guys around, moving guys, so that's something I'm going into [the session] really emphasizing," Brooks said. "Also just being around the guys. We’ve been working out in small groups, but being around your whole defense and getting that chemistry back, it's going to be cool."

What's next?

If all goes well, Penn State will begin training camp Aug. 7.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.