Penn State Hopes to See Ohio State Again in the College Football Playoff

For the eighth straight season, Penn State lost to Ohio State. It was the latest big-game loss for coach James Franklin, who’s now 1-9 against top-five teams and 13-27 against ranked teams. Though Saturday’s 20-13 setback was reminiscent of other losses to Ohio State, it’s different this time. In the 12-team College Football Playoff, Penn State no longer has to be perfect to make the dance.
If the Nittany Lions (7-1) win their remaining four games — all against currently unranked opponents — they’re very likely to reach the field and even host a playoff game in the first round. So after the game, several players said the team wants another piece of the Buckeyes and manifested the opportunity to face them again in the playoffs.
“For me, it means we definitely, hopefully get another chance to see them guys again, make things different,” King said after the game. “We can rewind and play again, we can play at 7 o’clock [tonight].”
Added offensive lineman Sal Wormley, “We still have a chance to play them one more time, so we’ll see them again.” Defensive end Abdul Carter relayed the same message on social media.
To get there, Penn State can’t let one deflating loss snowball into a streak. In 2021, after a 23-20 loss to No. 4 Iowa in Iowa City, the Nittany Lions laid an egg in their next game with a nine-overtime loss to unranked Illinois. From there, Penn State went on a 2-5 skid and finished with a disappointing 7-6 record.
In 2018, after a 27-26 loss against No. 4 Ohio State, Penn State fell to unranked Michigan State at home 21-17. This season the Nittany Lions are in a great position to make a run at a College Football Playoff berth but must avoid similar letdowns. Since 2017, Penn State has lost three times in its next game after the season’s first loss (2020 aside).
“We can’t allow one loss to turn into two,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “The reality of college football is, the reality is still ahead of us, and we gotta do a great job of making the corrections, eliminating the things that were unforced errors that happened today, and then we gotta find a way to get a win next week at home, and everything is still in front of us.”
Sixth-year defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas said this team can afford a different approach, because a regular-season loss no longer defines where this team will finish.
“I mean this year it’s different than other years just in terms of, because it doesn't mean it’s the end of our season, or this doesn’t mean that we’re just gonna win out the rest of our games and play in a good bowl game,” J-Thomas said. “So it’s different in the sense that there’s a lot of games left to be played and there’s more on the table than just the Big Ten Championship.”
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, who discussed after the game how he could have played better, said the team would undertake “a lot of reflection over the next 24-36 hours.”
“It’s a long season in general, not just everything that goes on after the regular season but the regular season is long,” Allar said. “... We have to right the wrongs that we made today offensively. We’re not going to point any fingers. It wasn’t one person who blew the game for us. Personally, I’m going to reflect on my performance watch the film, be hard on myself, see what I could have done better, see the things I did well. And then just have honest conversations with the coaches.
“It's going to be a great opportunity for me this week as a leader of the team and the other captains doing everything in our power to just flush this loss."
Penn State hosts Washington for the annual White Out game on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.
