Penn State Falls Short at the Goal Line and to Ohio State, Again
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State coach James Franklin will replay over and over his team's fourth-quarter, goal-line series Saturday against Ohio State, one in which the Buckeyes stopped three consecutive runs and forced a fourth-down incompletion to preserve a 20-13 victory over the Nittany Lions.
Before a record crowd at Beaver Stadium, Ohio State ran its win streak to eight straight over the Nittany Lions, who have scored one offensive touchdown in the last two meetings with the Buckeyes. Penn State took a 10-0 lead Saturday, buoyed by a pick-6 from cornerback Zion Tracy, but could not find the end zone offensively. The Buckeyes constricted Penn State's running backs, tangled the passing game and made a key interception before halftime.
In a game severely impacted by replay, Penn State came out on the short end there, too. And as the game ended, some bottles rained down from the stands, underscoring the Nittany Lions' 10th loss to Ohio State under head coach James Franklin.
The drive that will haunt James Franklin
After a quiet game, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren took over on a fourth-quarter drive that seemed destined for a touchdown. He caught a 31-yard pass, with Ohio State's Caleb Downs all over him, to ignite the series. And then Warren, running out of the Wildcat, gained the edge (sprung by a two-player block from Nicholas Singleton) to 33 yards. Penn State had first-and-goal at the Ohio State 3-yard line. And then...
Penn State ran Kaytron Allen three times up the middle, from differing formations but with equal non-success. On 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Allar dropped back and looked immediately for Warren, who was covered in the left flat. He then turned to tight end Khalil Dinkins, who labored through all kinds of traffic in the back of the end zone. The pass fell incomplete, and Penn State's deficit remained at 20-13.
The series underscored Penn State's chronic inability to run with its backs against Ohio State all game. Warren (three carries, 47 yards) was Penn State's leading rusher. Allar was next. Meanwhile, Allen and Singleton combined for 42 yards on 18 carries.
On the other side, Ohio State ran out of trouble on its ensuing series behind Quinshon Judkins, who had another superb game against Penn State. He rushed for xxxx yards for the second straight game; he ran for 106 yards against Penn State in the 2023 Peach Bowl with Ole Miss. Judkins also delivered an assertive block on quarterback Will Howard's third-down conversion run with 1:20 remaining in the game.
A game of game-changing replays
There were four replay reviews in the game, three of which affected potential touchdowns or turnovers. Penn State went 1-2 in those, including a crucial review in the fourth quarter.
With Ohio State driving, Penn State cornerback Cam Miller dislodged a pass from Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, who fumbled. Cornerback AJ Miller recovered for what would have been a critical turnover.
An incredible sequence to close the first half
Penn State's Tre Wallace and Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun combined for an epic two-play combination at the end of the half, one that the Buckeyes' won huge. First, Wallace beat Igbinosun for a 21-yard gain in one-on-one coverage, pushing Penn State into the red zone with under 20 seconds remaining.
Allar went back to Wallace on the next play, first-and-goal from the 3-yard line, but Igbinosun ripped the ball from Wallace's arms in the corner. Initially ruled an incompletion, the play was called an interception upon review. It was the third overturned call of the first half.
Penn State's defining plays of the first half
The Nittany Lions' secondary produced two crucial first-half plays, both of which turned Beaver Stadium inside out. First, sophomore cornerback Zion jumped a quick curl route and turned the interception into a 31-yard interception. Tracy made two savvy moves on the play. He briefly creeped forward to show blitz but stepped back into coverage, drawing Howard into the throw. Tracy had nothing but the end zone in front of him.
The pick-6 was Penn State's second in as many games. It also drew Penn State's second unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty following a pick-6 in as many games (both by safety Jaylen Reed).
In the second quarter, Ohio State had a chance to score on its third consecutive drive and take a 21-10 lead, but safety Zakee Wheatley forced the game's second turnover at a most critical point. Wheatley stripped Howard at the 1-yard line, forcing a fumble that initially went unnoticed. Officials at first called the touchdown for Howard but changed the call to a touchback upon review. Penn State moved the ball to midfield but couldn't capitalize.
Up next
Penn State hosts Washington for the annual White Out game on Nov. 9. The kickoff time and broadcast network will be announced Sunday.
More Penn State Football
Why Nittany Lions fans don't like Big Noon kicks
Happy Valley was buzzing, and spending, for the Ohio State game