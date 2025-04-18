Penn State Hosting Potential Transfer Receiver From Syracuse
Penn State continues its targeted approach in the NCAA Transfer Portal, hosting a visit with the ACC's receptions leader in 2024. Former Syracuse receiver Trebor Pena, an all-conference wideout at Syracuse, was in State College on Friday as the Nittany Lions continue to look for contributors at the position.
Here's the latest from Penn State football during the spring portal window. Who has left Penn State so far? Follow the moves in our portal tracker.
Former Syracuse receiver Trebor Pena visits Penn State
James Franklin's search for more offensive talent expanded Friday with a visit from former Syracuse receiver Trebor Pena, who led the ACC in receptions last season. On3's Pete Nakos first reported Pena's visit, a unique one as Penn State presses to add more talent to its wide receivers room.
According to On3's Transfer Portal rankings, Pena is among the highest-ranked receivers available. He entered the portal this week after spending five seasons at Syracuse, two of which were shortened by injury. Last year Pena started 10 games for the Orange and led the team with 84 receptions for 941 yards and nine touchdowns.
Pena, a second-team All-ACC pick, paced the conference and ranked 13th nationally in total catches. He also returned punts for Syracuse, averaging 8 yards per touch on 15 attempts. Pena (6-0, 184 pounds) would fit in Penn State's offense as a slot receiver who can make catches across the field. He has one season of eligibility remaining, having begun his career at Syracuse in 2020.
Syracuse coach Fran Brown told ESPN Syracuse that he was unwilling to match Pena's financial demand. "We paid him enough," Brown said, as reported by Syracuse.com.
“He was going to get paid more," Brown said in the interview. "But there were some numbers that were asked of me that I didn’t feel I would be able to do everything that was needed. I just said, ‘Yo, you’ve got to go.’"
What is Franklin's financial threshold? This will be an interesting process to watch. But asked in February about signing a portal receiver this spring, Franklin said this:
"I think that's one of those things with the transfer portal. You have to be careful," Franklin said. "You get intoxicated by the transfer portal and the possibilities of the transfer portal. But as you know, we have not lived in the transfer portal, really for any position, and we want to be very strategic about who and what we bring in, because we've worked so hard to create a locker room that we feel really good about culturally, that we want to make sure we're bringing the right guys in."
Penn State shows interest in Boise State linebacker
Even though they'll start two linebackers in their base defense this season, the Nittany Lions are in the market at the position. And they have joined a long list of teams in touch with former Boise State linebacker Andrew Simpson.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Penn State is among 22 teams that have contacted Simpson, who started 11 games for the Broncos last season. Simpson made four tackles and a half-sack against Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Simpson, who spent three seasons at Boise State, was second-team all-conference in 2023. He brings 141 career tackles to the portal.