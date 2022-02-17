Skip to main content

Penn State Announces Details for the  Blue-White Game

Penn State will host its popular spring scrimmage for the first time since 2019.

Penn State will host the 2022 Blue-White Game on April 23 at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Big Ten Network will televise.

The Blue-White Game, which concludes Penn State's spring practice, returns for the first time since 2019. The Nittany Lions did not conduct spring practice in 2020 because of COVID-19. The program held limited-capacity practices at Beaver Stadium in 2021 but did not conduct a full public spring scrimmage.

Penn State's Blue-White Game is among the better-attended spring football showcases in college football. Penn State announced that an estimated 61,000 fans attended the 2019 game. The program says that attendance for the scrimmage has topped 70,000 in four of the last six games held.

How much does it cost to attend the Blue-White Game?

Admission is free for the Blue-White Game. Parking passes will be on sale for $20 before the game and on gameday. Penn State said in a release that mobile-parking passes will be sent to season-ticket holders who renew or place a deposit by Feb. 18.

Penn State will begin spring drills in March. The Blue-White Game represents the last of the team's 15 spring practices.

Penn State opens the 2022 season Thursday, Sept. 1 at Purdue. Here is Penn State's 2022 football schedule.

2022 Penn State Football Schedule

  • Sept. 1: at Purdue
  • Sept. 10: OHIO
  • Sept. 17: at Auburn
  • Sept. 24: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
  • Oct. 1: NORTHWESTERN
  • Oct. 15: at Michigan
  • Oct. 22: MINNESOTA
  • Oct. 29: OHIO STATE
  • Nov. 5: at Indiana
  • Nov. 12: MARYLAND
  • Nov. 19: at Rutgers
  • Nov. 26: MICHIGAN STATE

