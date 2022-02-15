Receiver Mitchell Tinsley Makes Strong First Impression at Penn State

Penn State's James Franklin and Taylor Stubblefield met a coach from Western Kentucky at the American Football Coaches Association convention with whom they had plenty in common. All three saw something special in former Western Kentucky receiver Mitchell Tinsley, who joined Penn State's roster in January.

"[The Western Kentucky coach] could not have gone on and on and on about more positive things about that young man. And as you know, when guys transfer, that's not always the case," Franklin said. "And this coach could not have been more positive, though [Tinsley] had decided he was going to the transfer portal."

Penn State has been deliberate in the NCAA Transfer Portal for 2022, bringing in just two players so far: Tinsley and Hunter Nourzad, the FCS All-American lineman from Cornell. But both expect to be significant contributors to Penn State's offense. Tinsley, in particular, could be the big-play receiver Penn State needs with Jahan Dotson headed to the NFL.

Tinsley played for the nation's most prolific passing offense last season at Western Kentucky, which was the nation's only team to average more than 400 yards passing per game (433.7). Tinsley caught 87 passes for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns and was among three Western Kentucky receivers with 14 or more touchdown receptions.

Tinsley (6-1, 205) caught 130 passes in two seasons at Western Kentucky, where he played after spending two years at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He averaged 16.11 yards per reception and caught five passes of 40 yards or longer. And in 125 targets, Tinsley dropped only two passes, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Tinsley was among the top receivers in the portal and adds a veteran big-play presence to the Lions' offense. In fact, Franklin already has seen Tinsley's impact.

"You know, the strength staff has been really impressed by him," Franklin said. "[Quarterback] Sean Clifford, who I think is his roommate, has been really impressed with him. I think we've done a really good job with these guys in the transfer portal, not just checking out their film, but doing extensive background checks, calling around all the way back to high school coaches, college coaches, to make sure we understand what we're getting.

"It's amazing how often that's not happening, you know, guys that are getting signed by other schools that no one's ever called and checked on him at the previous institution, which is concerning to me."

Tinsley also impressed coaching staffs at Western Kentucky and Penn State by playing for the Hilltoppers in the Boca Raton Bowl in December. Tinsley caught seven passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns, including one for 75 yards.

"Obviously he gives us a veteran guy with Jahan leaving," Franklin said. "Jahan obviously was extremely productive, and Mitchell was very, very productive as well. Because he's an older guy, though we think we've got some really talented young receivers as well, but this gives us an older veteran presence who's had a lot of production in that room. So I think there's going to be a lot of value for both parties there."

