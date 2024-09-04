Penn State in the Polls: Nittany Lions Get a Boost in the ESPN Football Power Index
Penn State is ranked No. 8 in both major college football polls after its Week 1 victory at West Virginia. The Nittany Lions improved one spot in the Coaches Poll while remaining in the same spot in the AP Top 25. By moving up one spot in the Coaches Poll, Penn State also jumped over Michigan, which opened with a 30-10 victory at home over Fresno State.
In addition, Penn State moved up to fifth in the most recent ESPN College Football Power Index. The Nittany Lions sat at eighth before the season.
Penn State (1-0) dominated West Virginia last Saturday, winning their second consecutive game over the Mountaineers by three touchdowns. Quarterback Drew Allar threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns, receiver Tre Wallace caught nine passes for a career-high 117 yards and two scores and running back Nicholas Singleton rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Penn State's defense held West Virginia to just 85 yards rushing and one touchdown in a 34-12 victory.
"There’s going to be a ton of stuff that we didn’t like and that we need to get cleaned up, but we were able to come on the road in a very tough environment and get a win against a team that I think is really underranked," Franklin said after the game. "I think that is a good football team. I think they’re going to end up having a really good year. We’re appreciative to come out of here with a win."
Penn State hosts Bowling Green on Saturday in its 2024 Beaver Stadium debut, after which it will take an early season bye. The Nittany Lions return action Sept. 21 at home against Kent State.
"This week doesn't really change," Franklin said."We'll stick to our normal routine. Obviously next week, having two byes and how that factors in, we spent a ton of time this summer as well as last week talking to [director of performance science] Andrew Nelson about that, talking to [defensive coordinator] Tom Allen about that, talking to [special teams coordinator] Justin Lustig about that, to [offensive coordinator] Andy Kotelnicki about that in terms of, what did Kansas do during the bye week, what did Indiana do during the bye week, what did Vanderbilt do during the bye week? What are some of the NFL organization doing and other programs that we have connections, what do they do and any tweaks that we need to make to our process?"
