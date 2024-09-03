Did Penn State's Defense Start 2024 Even Better Than 2023?
Penn State’s new-look offense garnered most of the attention after last week’s win over West Virginia, but the Nittany Lions’ defense put on an impressive performance in its own right. Penn State coach James Franklin wanted everyone to know that.
“No one is really talking about our defense, and our defense played really well,” Franklin said Monday at his weekly press conference. “... I think on a real positive note our defense played better [than it did against the Mountaineers in 2023]. And then not only did they play better, they played better on the road without the home environment.”
Penn State’s defense was strong in a 38-15 home win over West Virginia last season, which it finished as one of the nation's top-ranked units. In 2023, Penn State allowed just one meaningful touchdown, 308 total yards and 4.6 yards per play. Though West Virginia had some success on the ground, racking up 146 yards rushing and two touchdowns, it went 4-for-14 on third down and padded the scoring total with a late touchdown against Penn State’s second team.
In this year’s rematch, Penn State clamped down even harder. The defense allowed 246 total yards (3.7 yards per play) while giving up only 12 points (one touchdown) on the road. It also stuffed West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene on a 4th-and-1 rushing attempt to shut down a critical first-quarter drive.
The Nittany Lions really made strides in run defense, giving up only 85 yards on 37 carries. Greene, who rushed for 71 yards on 15 carries at Penn State last year, managed just 5 yards on 10 carries this year.
Penn State forced three turnovers this time (an interception and two fumble recoveries) after getting none last season. In addition, Penn State was statistically better in this game in points per possession, explosive plays allowed, passing yards per attempt, time of possession and quarterback rating.
“It’s a really good starting point, because I think West Virginia’s offense is going to give people problems,” Franklin said. “It gave us problems last year, specifically running the ball. We went into that game with a ton of respect for their offensive line, a ton of respect for their quarterback and the two running backs [CJ Donaldson and Jyhiem White]. We still feel that way.
“So I think that's probably the biggest thing for me. That's a team that prides themselves on running the ball, and they weren't able to be overly productive against us running the ball.”
There didn’t seem to be too many growing pains for new defensive coordinator Tom Allen, who piloted a defense with several new starters and a different base formation. Abdul Carter was a familiar face in a different place, as the linebacker switched to defensive end this offseason. Carter’s explosiveness was on full display, and though the end didn’t generate big stats (one tackle, no sacks), Franklin largely was impressed by what he saw.
“Overall, I thought his first game as a full-time defensive end was very disruptive, and I think he’s just going to get better each week,” Franklin said.
In the secondary, safety KJ Winston was named the Big Ten defensive player of the week after making a game-high 12 tackles (seven solo) and forcing a fumble. Fellow safety Jaylen Reed had a hugely productive game, with nine tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Transfers A.J. Harris and Jalen Kimber made their debuts as outside corners and looked solid, registering a pass breakup each. Franklin said he expects a cornerback rotation based on “true competition” in practice and weekly production, with six guys whom he thinks can play.
Franklin specifically mentioned sophomore cornerback Elliot Washington II, who started on four special teams units last week and made the game’s only interception. Junior Cam Miller, sophomore Zion Tracy and redshirt sophomore Audavion Collins are the other corners included in that rotation based on their playing time last week.
“I’d be careful if I was you guys, not just at corner, but a lot of positions, feeling like the guys that started in Game 1 are gonna be the exact starters in Week 2 or throughout the year,” Franklin said.
Penn State plays its home opener Saturday at Beaver Stadium against Bowling Green. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Big Ten Network.
