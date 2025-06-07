Penn State Is a Finalist for One of the Nation's Top Propsects
Penn State's 2026 recruiting class ranks among the nation's best and could get a significant boost from one of the nation's leading prospects. Immanuel Iheanacho, a 5-star offensive lineman from Maryland, announced his final four schools recently, placing Penn State on the list.
The Nittany Lions are finalists for Iheanacho with Oregon, LSU and Auburn, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. Iheanacho has an official visit scheduled to Penn State for mid-June.
Iheanacho is a 6-6, 345-pound offensive lineman from Maryland's Georgetown Prep, where he is a two-time all-state player. Iheanacho was named to the Washington Post's All-Met team and was the Interstate Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the year as a left tackle.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Iheanacho is a 5-star prospect and the nation's highest-ranked uncommitted player. He's is No. 6 overall, per the 247Sports Composite, and the nation's top-ranked interior lineman. On3 ranks Iheanacho as the nation's No. 3 overall prospect, and he's 12th in the ESPN 300.
If he commits to Penn State, Iheanacho would be among the highest-ranked players in Penn State football recruiting history, according to the 247Sports Composite. Penn State certainly has competition. Iheanacho recently visited LSU and has a visit to Oregon scheduled in June. The offensive lineman also has removed such schools as Alabama, Georiga, Ohio State, Michigan, USC and Maryland from his list.
Penn State's 2026 recruiting class, which ranks fifth nationally, would get an instant boost from Iheanacho's commitment. According to the 247Sports scouting report, Iheanacho is an "elite offensive line prospect who can likely play tackle in college and perhaps beyond, but could also become a rare guard candidate."
Penn State kicked off its third official-visit weekend with a commitment from Amauri Polydor, a 3-star safety from Maryland. Polydor is among a strong group of prospects on campus for their official vists, including some of Penn State's highest-graded players on its target list.
Chief among them is Luke Wafle, who plays at New Jersey's Hun School and is the state's top-ranked player, according to the 247Sports Composite. Wafle is the nation's No. 6 edge rusher who also is considering Ohio State, USC and Texas. Wafle's brother Owen recently transferred to Penn State from Michigan.
Penn State's 19-player class ranks fifth nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Nittany Lions open the 2025 season at home vs. Nevada on Aug. 30.