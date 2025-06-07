Penn State Lands Commitment During Official Visit Weekend
Penn State kicked off its official visit weekend with a commitment to the 2026 recruiting class. Amauri Polydor, a 3-star cornerback from Maryland, announced his decision Friday during an official visit with the Penn State football program.
Polydor (6-1, 170 pounds) is a 3-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the 22nd-ranked player in Maryland. He chose Penn State from an offer list that included Michigan State, West Virginia, Maryland, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Syracuse. Polydor also has scheduled an official visit to Michigan State in June.
Polydor played last season at Maryland's Mt. Zion Prep, where he made 40 tackles and eight interceptions. Polydor will play his senior year at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, which has produced such recent NFL talent as Chris Braswell, Blake Corum and Jaelyn Duncan.
Penn State hosts third official visit weekend
After entertaining most of the 2026 recruiting class on campus last week, Penn State welcomed a strong collection of prospects to State College for its third official visit weekend. Among them is 4-star defensive Luke Wafle, a prized prospect in the 2026 class.
Wafle, who plays at New Jersey's Hun School, is the state's top-ranked player and the nation's sixth-ranked edge rusher, according to the 247Sports Composite. Wafle recently visited Ohio State and also has trips planned to USC and Texas. One potential bonus for Penn State: Wafle's brother Owen is a new Nittany Lion, having recently transferred from Michigan.
Another important defensive prospect on campus is Carter Meadows, another 4-star edge rusher. Meadows plays for Gonzaga College High in Washington, D.C., where he has developed into the nation's ninth-ranked defense end, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-6 edge rusher, who also plays basketball, has Penn State in his final four with Ohio State, Michigan and South Carolina, which he visited recently.
An offensive player to watch is 4-star lineman Grayson McKeogh of La Salle College High near Philadelphia. McKeogh is the seventh-ranked player in Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports Composite, and could add to Penn State's strong group of in-state commits. But the Nittany Lions are recruiting against Notre Dame and Texas, among many others. McKeogh has visits scheduled to both schools.
Penn State in the recruiting rankings
Following Polydor's commitment, Penn State's 2026 recruiting class ranks fifth nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Nittany Lions are behind USC, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State. Penn State has 19 players committed to the 2026 class, nine of whom are 4-star prospects.