What to Watch at Penn State Football Pro Day

Twenty former Nittany Lions are back in action Wednesday for Penn State’s Pro Day, the program’s annual campus combine ahead of the NFL Draft. Since nine players attended the NFL Scouting Combine, Pro Day is the day other NFL hopefuls get to prove themselves.

Here's what to watch Wednesday from Penn State Pro Day at Holuba Hall.

Who's participating in Pro Day?

Penn State's list of Pro Day participants includes 11 players who did not attend the NFL Scouting Combine. Among those who did, it's unlikely that Dani Dennis-Sutton or Zane Durant will test, since they proved everything they needed to in Indianapolis.

Running back Kaytron Allen

Quarterback Drew Allar

Receiver Liam Clifford

Offensive lineman Nick Dawkins

Linebacker Dominic DeLuca

Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton

Tight end Khalil Dinkins

Defensive tackle Zane Durant

Long snapper Tyler Duzansky

Defensive tackle Alonzo Ford

Receiver Kyron Hudson

Offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane

Punter Gabriel Nwosu

Receiver Trebor Pena

Receiver Devonte Ross

Offensive lineman Nolan Rucci

Offensive lineman Drew Shelton

Running back Nick Singleton

Punter Riley Thompson

Safety Zakee Wheatley

Quarterback Drew Allar throws again

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar speaks with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks coach Tim Berbenich during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allar had a first-round NFL draft grade after the 2024 season, according to former Penn State coach James Franklin, but his senior year ended in October, when he sustained a broken ankle against Northwestern.

Allar threw at the combine in February, which caught the eyes of talent scouts. But Allar scored a 5.98 prospect grade at NFL.com, which is the grade of “an average backup or special teamer.”

NFL’s Next Gen Stats gives Allar a 73 total prospect score, which considers the combine, Pro Day and college production. His score puts him at ninth among quarterbacks.

Thus, Allar will benefit significantly from a strong Pro Day. He plans to throw but is unlikely to run drills at Penn State.

Running back Kaytron Allen looks to build on his combine

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen catches a pass during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Allen was one of several Nittany Lions who did not run at the combine. Yet he did well enough to earn an honorable mention spot on NFL.com writer Nick Shook’s 2026 All-Combine Team.

Allen is coming off a career year, in which he became Penn State’s all-time leading rusher at 4,180 yards. He did that via a 1,303-rushing-yard, 15-touchdown season. Still, Next Gen Stats rates him with a 69 total prospect score, good for ninth among running backs in the draft.

It’s unclear whether Allen will run the 40 Wednesday, but another strong performance in front of scouts could boost his draft stock.

What can the receivers prove?

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Trebor Pena scores on a touchdown reception during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

None of Penn State's 2025 receivers was invited to the combine, making Wednesday an uber-important day for the group. Specifically, Devonte Ross can catch scouts' eyes with his 40-time. The receiver showcased his ability to stretch the field last season, with his most memorable moment coming on a 35-yard touchdown against Oregon. His speed is his most valuable trait, so look out for his 40-yard dash.

Kyron Hudson and Trebor Pena look to impress scouts in different ways. Hudson, a big-bodied, 50-50 ball target, should shine in the vertical jump and needs to showcase his reliable hands in drills. Pena, a shifty, diverse receiver, will look to show off his footwork.

Do Nick Dawkins, Nolan Rucci fit in the NFL?

Penn State offensive lineman Nick Dawkins goes through practice outside Holuba Hall. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A two-year starting center, Dawkins was not invited to the combine but will participate at Pro Day. He was a captain the last two years, known for his steady leadership and stability in the middle of the offensive line. The fifth-year center sat out of the Pinstripe Bowl.

Dawkins played in 54 games at Penn State, showcasing his durability, a vital trait for an offensive lineman. However, he must test well on Wednesday if he wants any shot at being drafted.

Rucci played in 28 games over the past two seasons and was the starting right tackle for the majority of 2025. He did not receive an invite to the combine and needs a strong showing on Wednesday.

Rucci was a five-star recruit who began his career at Wisconsin, and his .9918 recruit rating by the 247Sports Composite was the highest on last year’s team. Rucci's play at Penn State peaked during 2024’s postseason run, where he was the highest-graded offensive lineman in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

An underrated prospect on special teams

Penn State Nittany Lions punter Gabriel Nwosu against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nwosu, the non-traditional 6-6, 296-pound punter and kickoff specialist, is among two specialists (with former punter Riley Thompson) at Pro Day. Nwosu has a strong right leg, taking on punting duties in his fifth season. He averaged 46.03 yards per punt in 2025, maxing out at 68 yards against Michigan State. His career average of 45.4 yards ranks second in Penn State history.

Franklin said numerous times last season that Nwosu was the long-distance field-goal kicker if the opportunity presented itself.

Linebacker Dom DeLuca makes his case

UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws a pass as Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Dominic Deluca (0) pressures him during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

DeLuca took on a larger role than expected in 2025 after linebacker Tony Rojas tore an ACL in early October. The three-year captain started a career-high nine games, tallying personal bests in tackles (66), tackles for loss (7) and sacks (2).

DeLuca must convince teams to take a chance on his experience and willingness, since his agility and speed will limit his chances of making an NFL roster at linebacker.

Khalil Dinkins looks to improve his combine performance

Penn State tight end Khalil Dinkins runs during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dinkins served as a backup tight end for four years behind NFL talents Tyler Warren, Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange. He got his opportunity in 2025 but made just 14 receptions for 167 yards.

Dinkins then had a rough combine, testing as the third slowest tight end in the 40-yard dash (4.72) and finishing last in the vertical jump (32-5). However, he had the second-best 3-cone drill (7.28) and 20-yard shuttle (4.33) and placed third in bench press (25 reps). For Dinkins, Pro Day is another chance.

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