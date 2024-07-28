Penn State Lands 2 Commitments to 2026 Recruiting Class
Penn State's Lasch Bash, the football program's last major recruiting event of the summer, yielded two commitments on Saturday. Both were for the 2026 recruiting class and included one of Pennsylvania's top-ranked recruits.
Kevin Brown, a 4-star offensive lineman from Harrisburg High, and Delaware receiver Jahsiear Rogers committed to Penn State football's 2026 recruiting class within hours of each other Saturday. They became the third and fourth players to commit to the Nittany Lions' 2026 class, which now ranks fourth nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Brown joins Harrisburg High teammate Messiah Mickens in committing to Penn State. Brown and Mickens, a 4-star athlete who committed to Penn State in 2023, rank first and third, respectively, in Pennsylvania for the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite. Both players also rank in the early ESPN 300 for 2026: Brown is 68th and Mickens is 120th.
Brown (6-5, 270 pounds) is one of the most recruited offensive linemen in the 2026 cycle. He has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida State and Auburn, among many others, and figures to receive more before signing his Letter of Intent next year. He was a first-team all-state offensive lineman in the PIAA Class 6A last season with future teammate Cooper Cousins.
Rogers is the first receiver to commit to Penn State's 2026 recruiting class. A 3-star prospect, according to Rivals, Rogers received an offer from Penn State after a June camp and committed Saturday at the Lasch Bash. As a sophomore, Rogers caught 29 passes for 642 yards and eight touchdowns for Red Lion Christian last season. He will play for Appoquinimink High in Middletown, Delaware, this year.
Coach James Franklin's Penn State football team opens the 2024 season at West Virginia on Aug. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
