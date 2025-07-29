Penn State Leads the Nation in Early Nominees for the Maxwell Award
Penn State tops the country with three players on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, given annually to the top player in college football. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are among 80 players named to the initial watch list for the Maxwell Football Club's most prestigious award.
Penn State is the only program with three players on the early watch list. All three Nittany Lions returned for their senior seasons after having options to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.
Allar, a Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist last season, begins his third year as Penn State's starting quarterback. Allar ranks first at Penn State for career completion percentage (62.9 percent) and lowest interception rate (1.19 percent).
According to Penn State, Allar is just the second FBS quarterback since 1956 with the combination of 800+ career attempts, 50+ touchdown pases and 10 or fewer interceptions. The other was former Baylor quarterback Bryce Petty.
Both Singleton and Allen enter their fourth seasons with opportunities to break Penn State's career-rushing record. At Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, Penn State coach James Franklin said that the possibility was being undervalued nationally, particularly since the running backs have shared carries for three seasons.
Singleton, a Walter Camp preseason All-American, was the Big Ten freshman of the year in 2022. He has rushed for 2,912 career yards and 32 touchdowns. Singleton also has caught eight touchdown passes. He is the only FBS player averaging 5.8 yards per carrry on 490+ career rushing attempts, according to Penn State's communications department.
Allen, a two-time All-Big Ten honoree, has rushed for 2,877 career yards and 24 touchdowns. He has averaged 5.1 yards per carry in his career. Allen ranks ninth on Penn State's career records list in rushing attempts (559), 11th in rushing yards (2,877) and tied for 15th in rushing touchdowns (24).
The Maxwell Football Club has presented the Maxwell Award since 1937. Penn State players have won the Maxwell Award seven times, most recently by running back Larry Johnson Jr. in 2002.