A Penn State Legend Finally Gets Called to the College Football Hall of Fame

Ki-Jana Carter, the legendary Penn State running back who helped propel the Nittany Lions to their last undefeated season, will cement his legacy in December. Carter will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, the prize for a career as one of Penn State's finest running backs.

Carter becomes the 21st Penn State player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and 28th Penn State representative overall. He appeared on the ballot for several years before joining the 2026 Hall of Fame class that includes Pitt's Aaron Donald, Georgia's Garrison Hearst, Alabama's Mark ingram, Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh and Ohio State's James Laurinaitis.

“Ki-Jana Carter represents everything that is special about Penn State football," Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said in a statement. "He played a major role in defining an era that elevated our program. Being elected to the College Football Hall of Fame is a fitting and well-deserved honor, and we are incredibly proud to welcome him as Penn State’s 28th Hall of Famer. We look forward to celebrating this tremendous achievement with Ki-Jana and his family.”

Carter was the Heisman Trophy runner-up and a consensus All-American in 1994, when he rushed for 1,539 yards and 23 touchdowns in Penn State's last undefeated season. Carter ranked second nationally in scoring (10.8 points per game), fourth in rushing average (139.9 yards) and fifth in all-purpose yardage (158.4). He led the Big Ten in all three categories.

Carter still holds several Penn State records, including career average yards per carry (7.2) and most 100-yard games in a season (nine). He joins quarterback Kerry Collins as Hall of Fame inductees from the 1994 team.

"When you talk about the history of Penn State Football, Ki-Jana Carter stands out as one of the

most dynamic players ever to wear the uniform,” Pen State coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. "His competitiveness and pride in representing Penn State defined who he was as a player. The College Football Hall of Fame recognition is well deserved, and we’re proud to celebrate

Ki-Jana’s place among the greats.”

The No. 1 overall pick of the Cincinnat Bengals in 1995, Carter suffered a series of debilitating injuries that limited his NFL career to seven seasons.

Carter will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at the National Football Foundation's annual banquet in December in Las Vegas. A total of 29 Penn State football players and coaches have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, with linebacker Paul Posluszny being enshrined in 2024. Here are Penn State's inductees in the College Football Hall of Fame (in alphabetical order with induction year):

Members of the undefeated 1994 Penn State football team, including running back Ki-Jana Carter (seated), are recognized duringthe Nittany Lions' 2024 game vs. Illinois at Beaver Stadium. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LaVar Arrington (inducted in 2022)

Hugo Bedzek (1954)

Bill Bowes (2016, inducted as New Hampshire's head coach)

John Cappelletti (1993)

Ki-Jana Carter (2026)

Kerry Collins (2018)

Shane Conlan (2014)

Keith Dorney (2005)

Rip Engle (1974)

Jack Ham (1990)

Dick Harlow (1954)

Bob Higgins (1954)

Glenn Killinger (1971)

Ted Kwalick (1989)

Richie Lucas (1986)

Pete Mauthe (1957)

Shorty Miller (1974)

Lydell Mitchell (2004)

Dennis Onkotz (1995)

Joe Paterno (2007)

Paul Posluszny (2024)

Mike Reid (1987)

Glenn Ressler (2001)

Dave Robinson (1997)

Steve Suhey (1985)

Dexter Very (1976)

Curt Warner (2009)

Harry Wilson (1973)

