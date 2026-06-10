Penn State Letterman Kyle Vasey Injured, Fiancée Killed in Tragic Hit-and-Run

A former Penn State football player was seriously injured, and his fiancée was killed in a hit-and-run accident that left communities in Colorado and Pennsylvania mourning. Corinne More, 35, was killed, and Kyle Vasey, a Nittany Lions letterman, was injured when a driver allegedly hit them on a sidewalk in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. A third person was seriously injured.

Police told CBS News that Adam Bauserman, 28, drove onto the sidewalk where the three people were walking on the morning of June 1. The driver reportedly was operating the vehicle despite having his license revoked following a 2025 DUI.

Witnesses told police that Bauserman intentionally drove onto the sidewalk, crashed into the three people, drove away and then briefly returned to the incident site, according to CBS News.

Police charged Bauserman with seven felonies, including vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

"Mr. Bauserman has had several revocations and suspensions of his license over the last 10 years," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly told CBS News. "He should never have been on the roadway, and as a result of that, somebody is now deceased."

His parents started a GoFundMe to help defray some of the extensive costs of his recovery. Please consider donating. Kyle is a Wallenpaupack grad, a wonderful player for the Nittany Lions, and a really fun, happy guy. He can use PSU to rally around him. https://t.co/SXUaK8Czsa — Donnie Collins (@PennStateT5) June 9, 2026

Vasey is originally from Lackawaxen, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Wallenpaupack High School. He was a long snapper for the Penn State football team from 2014-18, starting at the position in his last two seasons with the Nittany Lions. In 2018, Vasey won Penn State's John Bruno Memorial Award as the team's top special teams performer.

Vasey graduated from Penn State in December 2018 with a degree in rehabilitation & human services. According to his professional website, Vasey worked in real estate in the Denver area.

According to CBS News, Vasey has undergone several surgeries since the incident. In the affidavit of probable cause, a doctor said Vasey is at "substantial risk for permanent disfigurement or death," CBS News reported.

A GoFundMe established by Vasey's parents reported that Vasey sustained three spinal fractures and has undergone six surgeries since the incident. According to the GoFundMe, Vasey did not sustain any head injuries and "everyone is optimistic about his physical recovery."

"I am devastated to hear the news about Kyle and his fiancée, Corinne," former Penn State and current Virginia Tech football coach James Franklin said in a statement to the Scranton Times-Tribune. "He is a member of our football family, and my heart breaks for him, the families involved, and for all those affected by this tragedy. I am praying for Kyle's recovery and for comfort and strength for everyone during this difficult time."

Community comes to aid of former Wallenpaupack, Penn State player Vasey after tragic incident https://t.co/KXgmlUptX9 — Times-Tribune sports (@sportsTT) June 9, 2026

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