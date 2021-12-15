For James Franklin and Donald Driver, a 'Surreal' Signing Day

Few college football coaches can say they've coached fathers and sons. Penn State's James Franklin will do that next season.

Cristian Driver, whose father Donald played 14 seasons for the Green Bay Packers, signed with Penn State's 2022 recruiting class Wednesday. Franklin served as Green Bay's receivers coach in 2005 and developed a bond with Driver in his year there. Now, Franklin will coach Driver's son at Penn State.

"This is kind of surreal to me, to be honest with you," Franklin said on Penn State's Signing Day live stream. "I've obviously known the family forever, having coached your dad at the Green Bay Packers. And I was just so impressed with dad and mom from the very beginning.

"Everybody talks about Donald's career as a football player. But your mom [Betina] and dad are two of the best, most impressive people I've ever been around. So to think that you have turned out as well as you have is no surprise."

Cristian Driver played receiver and defensive back at Liberty Christian High and is one of two players from Texas in Penn State's 2022 class. He was a two-time team MVP and three-time first-team all-state selection.

Cristian Driver is scheduled to play safety, though Franklin said the coaching staff still is "fighting over you." He made 137 tackles and broke up 11 passes over the past two seasons. Fittingly, Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos introduced Driver during Penn State's Signing Day ceremony.

"Obviously, your football ability jumped off the film right away when we watched it," Franklin told Cristian Driver. "But to be sitting here and have the opportunity to coach your dad, and now be blessed enough to have the opportunity to coach you, is surreal to me. Mom and dad, I give you my word, I will pour my heart and soul into your son."

Like Franklin, Donald Driver became emotional at the prospect of Franklin coaching his son.

"To coach me, and then to coach my son, is truly amazing," Driver said on the live stream. "... Thank you for believing in him and believing in what he can bring to your organization."

Added Anthony Poindexter, Penn State's safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator, "I'm excited to coach him. He's got talent, we can all see that, and obviously the bloodlines. But what a fantastic young man he is to be around with a fantastic work ethic."

Penn State signed 23 players in its 2022 recruiting class, which began the day ranked fourth in Sports Illustrated's national top 25.

