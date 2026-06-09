Penn State Loses 2027 Commit Semajay Robinson to Virginia

Penn State coach Matt Campbell lost the first commit of his 2027 recruiting class Tuesday, as defensive back Semajay Robinson announced his decision to flip to Virginia. Robinson did so two days after taking an official visit to Penn State along with most of the 2027 recruiting class.

In late March, Robinson restarted Penn State's 2027 recruiting class when he became the first player of the cycle to commit to Campbell. At the time, Penn State had begun spring drills without a player in its 2027 class. Robinson, a 3-star defensive back from Fort Lauderdale, committed to Campbell and cornerbacks coach Terry Smith, who led his recruiting process.

Two days before flipping to Virginia, Robinson posted photos of his Penn State official visit on social media. He also posted a Penn State-produced recruiting video highlighting his visit.

Beautiful Day To Be A Nittany Lion🦁 pic.twitter.com/YCpGUl2JUl — Semajay Robinson 4⭐️DB (@SemajayRobinson) June 5, 2026

FLxPA coming to take over🦁🏡 pic.twitter.com/i2AuNuGNw2 — Semajay Robinson 4⭐️DB (@SemajayRobinson) June 8, 2026

Robinson (6-2, 190 pounds) is the 51st-ranked cornerback nationally and the No. 42 player in Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite. He received an offer from Virginia in late February and visited Charlottesville a week before his official to Penn State.

Robinson was the first of four cornerbacks to commit to Penn State's 2027 class. He was followed by 3-star Pittsburgh prospect Zachary Gleason Jr. and 3-star New Jersey defensive back Ka'ron Ceaser. They were the first three players to commit to Penn State in this cycle, all recruited by Smith.

In April, Penn State also received a commitment from 4-star Ohio defensive back Kei'Shjuan Telfair, who is the second highest-ranked prospect in the class. Telfair ranks 115th nationally overall and 14th at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Following Robinson's decision, Penn State's 2027 recruiting class now has 21 players committed. The class ranks 10th nationally, according to the latest 247Sports Composite team rankings, and third in the Big Ten behind Oregon and UCLA. At its highest, Penn State's 2027 class was No. 6 overall and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Semajay Robinson has Flipped his Commitment from Penn State to Virginia, his agent tells @Rivals



The 6’2 190 CB had been Committed to the Nittany Lions since March



“Virginia, I’m HOME #Wahoowa”⁰https://t.co/IVtki9zZKn pic.twitter.com/or4LSN2y2H — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 9, 2026

Following its first weekend of official visits, Penn State received two commitments, one from 3-star safety Caleb Cooper after offering him over the weekend. The Nittany Lions continue to pursue multiple players in the 2027 class, notably two key uncommitted receivers.

Khalil Taylor, a 4-star prospect from Pine-Richland High in western Pennsylvania, took an official visit last weekend, and Campbell has made him a priority of the class' finishing stretch. Taylor had been committed to Penn State before James Franklin was fired in October 2025.

Penn State also is pursuing 4-star receiver Deshawn Hall of Alabama, who made his official visit last weekend. Hall and Taylor both are top-25 receivers nationally.

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