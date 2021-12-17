Penn State Cancels Second Men's Basketball Game Because of COVID-19

The Lions' next game is scheduled for Dec. 29 at home against Delaware State.

The Penn State men's basketball team has canceled two non-conference games because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

Penn State on Friday canceled its Dec. 22 home game against Quinnipiac. The Lions previously canceled Saturday's visit to VCU, a game scheduled to be televised on NBCSN. Neither game will be rescheduled.

The program did not disclose the number of personnel who have tested positive. Penn State's next scheduled game is against Delaware State on Dec. 29 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance," Penn State's athletic department said in a statement. "Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes testing for those individuals who might have been exposed."

Penn State (5-5) will go at least 18 days between games. The Lions last played Dec. 11 against Michigan State.

Penn State released the following information regarding ticket-refund options for the Quinnipiac game.

If purchased through the Penn State Ticket Office: Fans who purchased a ticket directly from the Penn State Athletic Ticket Office, including season tickets, group tickets, and single-game tickets, will receive account credit from the canceled Quinnipiac game which can be used for any home Penn State men’s basketball game during the 2021-22 season, while supplies last.

If purchased during the Blue Friday/Cyber Money deal: For those that received a free ticket to the Quinnipiac game as a part of the Blue Friday/Cyber Monday sale, tickets will be replaced with a ticket to the men's basketball game against Delaware State on Wednesday, December 29. Purchasers will be notified via email when their new tickets are in their account and ready to manage.

If purchased from Ticketmaster: Those who purchased a single-game ticket on Ticketmaster will receive a refund directly from Ticketmaster. This includes both direct purchases and re-sale purchases. Please note that this may take some time to process, and be on the lookout for communications from Ticketmaster.

If purchased from a third party: Penn State Athletics will be unable to assist those who purchased a ticket from a third party such as StubHub, Seat Geek, Vivid Seats, or other non-Ticketmaster platforms. For assistance with seeking a refund, purchasers must contact that ticket provider directly

