Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Penn State Signing Day Live

    Penn State's nationally ranked recruiting class makes it official today. Catch up with the latest from the Lions.
    Author:

    Penn State's nationally ranked recruiting class joins the program officially today, as players can begin signing their National Letters of Intent during the early signing period.

    The Lions' 25-player class currently ranks No. 4 in Sports Illustrated's national rankings, with some "special headliners" highlighting the group. John Garcia, Jr., director of recruiting for Sports Illustrated, calls Penn State's class one of the deepest and most interesting in the country.

    Further, after struggling to sign the top in-state players last year, Penn State has been much more successful in the 2021 cycle. The Lions have commitments from six of Pennsylvania's top 10 players, according to 247Sports, the result of a recalibration of in-state recruiting after last season.

    "You've got special headliners on the offensive side of the ball, and I think if you're a Penn State fan, that's what you want," Garcia, Jr. said. "You want to see a bit more talent on the offensive side of the ball. And it's coming."

    Follow along today as we deliver highlights, background, commentary and more from Signing Day.

    Stories to read

    Nicholas Singleton, SI's top-ranked running back, is the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year

    Quarterback Drew Allar is the 'centerpiece' of Penn State's 2022 class

    Read More

    James Franklin details his recruiting priorities ahead of Signing Day

    At Virginia Tech, new coach Brent Pry intends to compete with Penn State on the recruiting trail

    A look back: Penn State's recruiting class ranked No. 1

    Four Penn State recruits land on the SI99

    Recapping Penn State's July recruiting fireworks

    Penn State quarterback recruits make a statement together

    James Franklin shares an interesting spring recruiting story

    James Franklin Recruiting
    Football

    Penn State Signing Day Live

    29 seconds ago
    Drew Allar 2
    Football

    Why Quarterback Drew Allar Is the 'Centerpiece' of Penn State's 2022 Class

    13 hours ago
    Nicholas Singleton Gatorade
    Football

    Nicholas Singleton, SI's No. 1 Running Back, Wins Gatorade Player of the Year Award

    14 hours ago
    Kaden Saunders
    Football

    Penn State's 2022 Recruiting Class Features Some 'Special Headliners'

    Dec 13, 2021
    Jahan Dotson Maryland 3
    Football

    Jahan Dotson Named Penn State's 2021 MVP

    Dec 13, 2021
    Ta'Quan Roberson Iowa 2
    Football

    Penn State Quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson to Transfer

    Dec 13, 2021
    James Franklin Sean Clifford
    Football

    Penn State Makes Two Very Big Moves for the Immediate Future

    Dec 11, 2021
    Manny Diaz
    Football

    Penn State Hires Manny Diaz as Defensive Coordinator

    Dec 11, 2021