Penn State Signing Day Live

Penn State's nationally ranked recruiting class makes it official today. Catch up with the latest from the Lions.

Penn State's nationally ranked recruiting class joins the program officially today, as players can begin signing their National Letters of Intent during the early signing period.

The Lions' 25-player class currently ranks No. 4 in Sports Illustrated's national rankings, with some "special headliners" highlighting the group. John Garcia, Jr., director of recruiting for Sports Illustrated, calls Penn State's class one of the deepest and most interesting in the country.

Further, after struggling to sign the top in-state players last year, Penn State has been much more successful in the 2021 cycle. The Lions have commitments from six of Pennsylvania's top 10 players, according to 247Sports, the result of a recalibration of in-state recruiting after last season.

"You've got special headliners on the offensive side of the ball, and I think if you're a Penn State fan, that's what you want," Garcia, Jr. said. "You want to see a bit more talent on the offensive side of the ball. And it's coming."

Follow along today as we deliver highlights, background, commentary and more from Signing Day.

