Penn State Might Have Found Its 'Quarterback for the Future'
Penn State is in a transition phase across its roster and staff, including at quarterback. However, Nittany Lions interim head coach Terry Smith and Indiana coach Curt Cignetti both said that the program might have identified its future quarterback last week.
Ethan Grunkemeyer certainly played himself into those conversations against the second-ranked Hoosiers. He threw for 219 yards (a season-high for a Penn State quarterback) and a touchdown while completing 71 percent of his passes. Smith was so fond of Grunkemeyer’s performance that he called the redshirt freshman Penn State’s “quarterback for the future,” even though no one knows what that future holds.
Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti agreed, saying after the Hoosiers’ 27-24 win that “maybe [Penn State] found their quarterback.” Cignetti called Grunkemeyer “a guy that can lead [the Nittany Lions] to more wins the rest of the season.”
“He started to throw the ball down the field and he gave us a chance,” Smith said. “He fought us back into the game. I think his growth continues to get better. We have a quarterback for the future and we're going to continue to develop and push the ball down the field and give him opportunities to make plays. … I thought he grew up big-time in the second half.”
Grunkemeyer delivers 'big-time' second half vs. Indiana
The most intriguing part of Grunkemeyer’s performance against Indiana was his poise. Grunkemeyer threw an interception on the second play of the third quarter with his team trailing by 10. But instead of hang his head or getting overly emotional, Grunkemeyer turned up his game.
He followed the turnover by completing 13 of his last 18 passes, which included three completions of 20 yards or more and a touchdown. Grunkemeyer led Penn State to three straight scoring drives and 17 unanswered points against the nation's second-ranked scoring defense. The ability to flush the past is vital for a quarterback, and Grunkemeyer demonstrated it.
“I thought Ethan was big-time in the second half,” Smith said. “When you look at the adversity coming out of the half, he threw the interception and could have easily hung his head at that point. He battled back and made some big throws.”
“[Quarterbacks coach] Danny [O’Brien] always talks about, just be you and play your game,” Grunkemeyer added. “No flinch. No-flinch mentality. He told me that as soon as I came over to the sideline [after the interception].”
His teammates feel the same way about Grunkemeyer. Penn State center and captain Nick Dawkins called him a “gunslinger,” a “hell of a ballplayer and hell of a leader,” a “competitor” and a “powerful figure.” Sixth-year receiver Trebor Peña said Grunkemeyer has handled everything well and that he's excited about the quarterback’s future.
“I think it's obviously a tough stretch to come in and make your first starts, but I think he's handled it well, and I think moving forward, it's only going to get better for him,” Pena said.
Finding his leadership voice
Grunkemeyer demonstrated leadership after the game as well. The quarterback began his first post-game media appearance at Beaver Stadium as the starter with an opening statement. It’s rare (players usually just answer questions), but Grunkemeyer sought to make a point.
“Before we start, I want to talk a little bit about our team,” he said. “We just played the No. 2 team in the country. They have a top-five offense and a top-five defense [and a] Heisman contender at quarterback. Just the questions about our buy-in as a team, that right there goes to show the commitment our team has.”
“It’s a testament to the guys in our locker room. We had two turnovers in our part of the field and we still had the ball to go down the field and win the game. Just super proud of those guys in that locker room. There isn’t anybody else I’d want to go to battle with.”
Asked why he opened with that statement, Grunkemeyer said, “To let you guys know how I feel. After the game, there’s just disappointment and people talking, ‘Have they given up?’ That just goes to show that there’s no quit with this team. It was on my heart, and I wanted to say it.”
In these final three regular-season games, Grunkemeyer is auditioning for a starting quarterback role in 2026 — at Penn State or elsewhere. He understands that and acknowledged the circumstances through which he’s playing.
“I love Penn State. I love everything it stands for,” Grunkemeyer said Tuesday. ‘’... It can be hard because there's so much uncertainty around everything. When that all happened [with James Franklin’s firing] and you're not sure what's next, it can be nerve-wracking.
“I think that just focusing on what I'm doing to put everyone in the best situation possible is really what's important. What's best for everyone? What are we doing to beat Michigan State? And that's ultimately what's going to put us in the best situation whenever the time comes to make those decisions."
Franklin used to say that he and Drew Allar understood each other’s situation as the head coach and starting quarterback at Penn State. Smith and Grunkemeyer took that bond further as their replacements and are navigating it one step at a time.
“We're going through this together, we're in turmoil together,” Smith said. “His decision-making and my decision-making impact this entire program. Things can change come December. Right now, we're just living in the present.”