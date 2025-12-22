Clemson's Tom Allen Scouts Penn State, His Former Team, Ahead of Pinstripe Bowl

Former Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen signed a three-year contract with Clemson just four days after the Nittany Lions’ loss to Notre Dame in the 2025 Orange Bowl. Less than a year later, Allen will face his former team in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

“[I’m] just looking forward to seeing players and the coaches and staff members that will be there,” Allen said on a recent Zoom call. “I was only there for a year, but still built some good relationships. I think that just sticks out the most — a lot of great people there.”

Saturday’s matchup between Penn State (6-6) and Clemson (7-5) is one many expected in the postseason months ago, though with dramatically different stakes. The Nittany Lions and Tigers both were ranked in the top four of the preseason AP Top 25 and garnered plenty of hype due to returning players. Now, they're playing in a post-Christmas bowl game with very different rosters.

After Allen made the move from Penn State to Clemson, he too thought the schools could meet come December — just “not under these circumstances,” he said. For instance, instead of facing Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, Clemson will see Ethan Grunkemeyer, who Allen got a good look at during his time at Penn State. And he has been impressed with Grunkemeyer’s six-game run as the starter.

“Ethan Grunkemeyer is a guy that I recruited when I was [head coach] at Indiana and then he went to Penn State. He was our scout-team quarterback every single day a year ago, so I got a chance to go against him every day and see him,” Allen said. “And I think he's a really good player. He's obviously young, but he's growing. You see that growth throughout the games this season. He's a very, very talented player, and has a very live arm and does a great job reading through his progressions and getting the ball where he needs to get it.”

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer throws a pass during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Allen has plenty of familiarity with Penn State’s offense, though the Nittany Lions will look different than they did during the regular season. Still, Allen said he saw growth from Penn State’s offense and highlighted some of its strengths.

“They run the ball extremely well [with] big, physical linemen that I know well, and the running backs, and they're deep at tight end, and they brought in three new receivers,” Allen said. “So just a group that's obviously had its challenges early, as we have as well, and they fought through those. So I have a lot of respect for their ability to stay the course and fight through that and finish strong, just like we're trying to do.”

Allen calls Terry Smith 'tough, gritty'

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen walks on the field during warm-ups before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

In addition to his familiarity with the offense, Allen worked with Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith, who was the cornerbacks coach. Allen said he worked with Smith “every single day” in the meeting room and respects what Smith has accomplished.

“Terry did a great job with our corners. When I was there, man, just tough, gritty. Did a great job recruiting them all into the standard in the room. He ran his room at an elite level, and they performed at high levels, so just a lot of respect for him, and he brings that same mindset,” Allen said. “He played at Penn State. Loves Penn State, and it's not a surprise to me that he's been able to do a great job.”

Another coach Allen will see again is co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, who will be Penn State's interim coordinator for the Pinstripe Bowl. During the Zoom call, Allen offered some advice to Poindexter, saying he should “stay true to who you are” and his strengths as the play-caller.

“I have a ton of respect for Coach Poindexter,” Allen said. “I call him Dex. But, man, he's just an amazing coach. Amazing person. Brings such great energy. The guys are going to rally around him, [and play] really hard for him. I just know he's going to do a really good job. “... A lot of respect for me, personally, for Coach Poindexter and the man that he is, the coach that he is. I'm excited to see him again.”

