Penn State Names 5 Captains for 2025 Football Season
Penn State announced five team captains for the 2025 season, including one serving in the role for a third consecutive season. The Nittany Lions' captains are quarterback Drew Allar, center Nick Dawkins, linebacker Dom DeLuca, defensive tackle Zane Durant and long snapper Tyler Duzansky.
DeLuca, a likely starting linebacker who wears the No. 0 as Penn State's special teams leader, was voted a team captain for the third consecutive year. The fifth-year senior made five starts last season and was named the team's defensive player of the game vs. SMU in the College Football Playoff. DeLuca intercepted two passes in the game, returning one for a touchdown.
Allar, a senior, is a second-year captain for Penn State. The quarterback is a preseason nominee for multiple awards, including the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards as the top player in college football. Allar also made watch lists for the Davey O'Brien and Manning awards, given to the nation's top quarterback.
Allar returns as Penn State's career-leader in completion rate (62.9 percent) and interception percentage (1.19 percent). He also ranks third in school history in touchdown passes (53) and pass efficiency rating (144.0).
Dawkins, a sixth-year senior, returns as a second-year captain and starter at center. Dawkins won the 2024 Wuerffel Award, which celebrates college football's commitment to community service. Dawkins was all-Big Ten honorable mention at center for the Nittany Lions last season.
Durant, a senior defensive tackle, is a first-year Penn State captain. He returns as one of the top interior linemen in college football, having been nominated for multiple defensive awards, including the Bednarik and Lombardi. Durant also made the Outland and Nagursky trophy watch lists and was recognized on the Walter Camp and Sporting News preseason All-America teams.
Duzansky, a redshirt senior and first-year captain, returns as Penn State's long snapper for the third consecutive season. He has been Penn State's primary long snapper for 29 consecutive games and was named third-team All-Big Ten last season.
Penn State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions begin the season ranked second in the preseason AP Top 25 and third in the Coaches Poll.
Penn State is coming off its winningest season in program history, having gone 13-3 with an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Nittany Lions won their first two games in the College Football Playoff before falling to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. Penn State returns 20 players with starting experience from last year's 13-win team.