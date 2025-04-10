Penn State NIL Collective Partners With Saquon Barkley for Fundraiser in Philly
Happy Valley United, Penn State's official NIL collective, will host a series of events over the coming months, including one with former Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley. The collective is partnering with Barkley's foundation for a "We Are" event in Philadelphia that will feature a host of lettermen, including the Super Bowl champion.
The "We Are in Philly" fundraiser is scheduled for May 8 at the Union League of Philadelphia. Happy Valley United will jointly host the event with the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation, which provides educational grants and athletic opportunities to kids.
Barkley will appear at the fundraiser with current players and member of the Penn State football staff, including new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and running backs coach Stan Drayton. The list of former players scheduled to attend includes Barkley, Adam Taliaferro, Christian Hackenberg, Marcus Allen and Grant Haley.
Tickets are $200 per person, $300 per couple and $150 for young professionals (21-34). The event also will feature a silent auction, including an Eagles jersey signed by Barkley.
Happy Valley United's schedule includes multiple events around the Blue-White Game and beyond. HVU will host a fundraiser April 19 for the Penn State baseball team, at which a Penn State Creamery flavor inspired by Nittany Lions baseball will be available.
Happy Valley United will host a post-Blue White breakfast with Penn State football coach James Franklin on April 27, events in Harrisburg and Pittsburgh and its annual July fundraiser in New Jersey. For more information, visit the Happy Valley United events site.