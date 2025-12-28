Best NFL Week 17 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Saquon Barkley, Trey McBride on Sunday)
Only two more regular season weeks remain in the NFL, and Sunday's action features a little bit of a shorter slate after the three games on Christmas Day and two matchups on Saturday night.
Still, there are a ton of player props to choose from, including some anytime touchdown scorer picks.
Each week, NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on a plus-money prop. Since there are only a few more full regular season slates in the NFL this year, now's the perfect time to dip your toes in one of the most exciting prop markets there is!
This week, we're targeting two of the best players in the league, including Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who has scored in three games in a row. Plus, MacMillan is going back to the well with a tight end facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Let's take a look at the breakdowns -- and the latest odds -- for each of these touchdown props in Week 17.
Best NFL Week 17 Anytime TD Scorer Picks
- Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (+105) – Peter Dewey
- Trey McBride Anytime TD (+110) – Iain MacMillan
Trey McBride Anytime TD (+110) – Iain MacMillan
We have the dream touchdown bet in this matchup and I'm shocked we can wager on this at plus-money.
The Cincinnati Bengals are the worst defense in the NFL when it comes to defending tight ends, allowing the most receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns to the position.
Now, they have to face arguably the best tight end in the league. Trey McBride has already scored 10 touchdowns this season and I'd be surprised if he doesn't find the end zone in this interconference duel.
Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (+105) – Peter Dewey
It doesn’t get much better for Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles running game than Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
Buffalo has one of the worst run defenses in the league, ranking 31st in yards per carry allowed (5.4) and 31st in EPA/Rush. Only the New York Giants have been worse, and Barkley torched his former team the last time he played them, going for 150 yards and a score on just 14 carries.
Now, the Eagles running back is starting to get hot at the right time ahead of his favorable matchup. He’s rushed for 122, 78 and 132 yards over his last three games, finding the end zone in each of them.
While Barkley is averaging just over four yards per carry this season, he did clear the 1,000-yard mark for the season against Washington in Week 16.
I expect the Eagles to lean on Barkley early and often on Sunday, especially since they could still move up in the NFC standings with two straight wins to close out the regular season.
Barkley has nine total scores this season, so I love a chance to get him at plus money against one of the worst run defenses in the league.
