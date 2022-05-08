Skip to main content

Penn State's Nittany Lion Shrine, Old Main Vandalized

The university denounced the 'profoundly disturbing acts' on graduation weekend.

Penn State is investigating an incident of vandalism at the campus Nittany Lion Shrine, which the university has closed to photos on graduation weekend.

According to a university statement Sunday, someone sprayed red paint on the shrine and broke an ear. Penn State said it fenced the area and that police are investigating.

Penn State also said that the Old Main building and Hintz Family Alumni Center were vandalized as well. The incidents occurred during commencement weekend, when nearly 14,000 students were scheduled to graduate from commonwealth campuses.

"These are profoundly disturbing acts, at a time when many families are taking photos and celebrating the educational accomplishments of their graduates," the university said in a statement

The Nittany Lion Shrine is a popular photo destination year-round, particularly on football weekends and during commencement ceremonies. It has been subject to vandalism before. In 1978 and 1994, the shrine's right ear had to be repaired. After the 1994 incident. Penn State commissioned a cast of the shrine in case it was damaged again.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Penn State's Class of 1940 gifted the shrine, which sculptor Heinz Warneke created from a 13-ton limestone block. It represents the mountain lions that had lived in the region.

Penn State asks anyone with information about the incidents to contact University Police (814-863-1111) or submit a tip through the  Report a Crime site.

Read More

Saquon Barkley, Shaka Toney and Jahan Dotson headline a unique graduation weekend at Penn State

What Patrick Kraft, Penn State's new athletic director, doesn't want to change about Beaver Stadium

Penn State and Syracuse to renew their football rivalry

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

In This Article (1)

Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State Nittany Lions

Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera and Jahan Dotson
Football

Washington Rookie Jahan Dotson Looks 'as Solid as Advertised,' Ron Rivera Says

By Mark Wogenrich8 hours ago
Jahan Dotson of the Washington Commanders
Football

For Penn State Football, and the NFC East, a Unique Graduation Day

By Mark Wogenrich22 hours ago
Conrad Hussey Penn State recruit
Football

Florida's Conrad Hussey Discusses Penn State Commitment

By Mark WogenrichMay 6, 2022
John Harrar vs. Nebraska
Basketball

Penn State's John Harrar, Returning to Football, Gets Invite From the Philadelphia Eagles

By Mark WogenrichMay 5, 2022
Patrick Kraft Penn State
Football

Penn State's New AD Condemns 'Sharks in the Water' Surrounding NIL

By Mark WogenrichMay 5, 2022
Beaver Stadium Whiteout
Football

Penn State and Syracuse Schedule Two-Game Football Series

By Mark WogenrichMay 4, 2022
Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft
Football

What Penn State's New AD Doesn't Want to Change About Beaver Stadium

By Mark WogenrichMay 3, 2022
Penn State Arnold Ebiketie
Football

The View From Atlanta: How Arnold Ebiketie Fits with the Falcons

By Mark WogenrichMay 3, 2022