Penn State's Nittany Lion Shrine, Old Main Vandalized

Penn State is investigating an incident of vandalism at the campus Nittany Lion Shrine, which the university has closed to photos on graduation weekend.

According to a university statement Sunday, someone sprayed red paint on the shrine and broke an ear. Penn State said it fenced the area and that police are investigating.

Penn State also said that the Old Main building and Hintz Family Alumni Center were vandalized as well. The incidents occurred during commencement weekend, when nearly 14,000 students were scheduled to graduate from commonwealth campuses.

"These are profoundly disturbing acts, at a time when many families are taking photos and celebrating the educational accomplishments of their graduates," the university said in a statement.

The Nittany Lion Shrine is a popular photo destination year-round, particularly on football weekends and during commencement ceremonies. It has been subject to vandalism before. In 1978 and 1994, the shrine's right ear had to be repaired. After the 1994 incident. Penn State commissioned a cast of the shrine in case it was damaged again.

Penn State's Class of 1940 gifted the shrine, which sculptor Heinz Warneke created from a 13-ton limestone block. It represents the mountain lions that had lived in the region.

Penn State asks anyone with information about the incidents to contact University Police (814-863-1111) or submit a tip through the Report a Crime site.

