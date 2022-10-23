Penn State Climbs in the Polls After Win Over Minnesota

Penn State climbed three spots in the major college football polls after a 45-17 win over Minnesota, setting up a top-15 matchup against Ohio State.

The Lions (6-1) improved to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll after scoring 45 points against the Gophers, their highest total in a Big Ten game since a 56-point performance against Illinois to close the shortened 2020 season. Penn State also set a program record for most points score in a White Out game.

Penn State rose three spots to No. 11 in the ESPN College Football Power Index, in which Ohio State is ranked No. 1. The Buckeyes (7-0) are ranked second in each major poll.

The Lions won their third consecutive White Out game played in front of fans, as more than 109,000 attended the game. Franklin credited Penn State fans for contributing to Minnesota's five false starts on offense.

"We're going to need that again next Saturday," Franklin said of the atmosphere. "So don't allow anybody to get our tickets. Let's dominate that stadium next week again with our fans, make it a real challenging environment."

Penn State hosts Ohio State at noon Saturday on FOX.

