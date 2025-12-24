How to Watch Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl

Pinstripe Bowl officials called Saturday's Penn State-Clemson game a "dream matchup" for the annual bowl game at Yankee Stadium. Of course, that largely was based on history.

"Arguably the best matchup we've ever had for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl up to this point," said Mark Holtzman, the bowl game's executive director. "This year's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl truly is a for all college football fans across the country with this game between two such legendary football institutions and powerhouses."

But those powerhouses, considered preseason national-title contenders, enter the Pinstripe Bowl with disappointing records and plenty of opt-outs. Nevertheless, these two college football brands will meet for just the second time in what should be an intriguing game.

So here's what you need to know about the Pinstripe Bowl.

How to watch, stream the Pinstripe Bowl

Penn State will face Clemson at noon ET Saturday at Yankee Stadium. ABC will televise the game, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor on the broadcast. The game also will be available to stream on the ESPN app.

Can't watch? Listen to Steve Jones and Jack on the radio call for the Penn State Sports Network. The radio call also will be available on the Sirius/XM app channels 80/372.

What is the Pinstripe Bowl betting line?

The Pinstripe Bowl's odds have fluctuated since the matchup was announced. Clemson currently is a 3.5-point favorite, according to Fanduel, and the over/under is 48.5 points. Penn State initially was a 1.5-point favorite.

Penn State-Clemson series history

The Nittany Lions and Tigers are playing for just the second time. Clemson won the first meeting, 35-10, in the 1988 Citrus Bowl. Clemson rushed for 285 yards, and quarterback threw for 214. Penn State trailed by four points in the third quarter, but the Tigers scored three unanswered touchdowns for the victory.

Despite their slides this year, Penn State and Clemson are two of the winningest programs in college football over the past decade. The Nittany Lions have won 93 games since 2016, which ranks ninth among FBS teams. With 112 wins, Clemson ranks fourth.

Clemson's .818 winning percentage ranks fourth in the FBS during that stretch, while Penn State is 10th at .721. The Nittany Lions have played in eight New Year's 6 bowl games or College Football Playoff games since 2016, going 5-3. Clemson is 5-5 in its NY6/playoff appearances over the past decade.

Penn State's bowl history

The Nittany Lions are playing their 57th postseason game, including bowl and playoff appearances, which is tied for eighth in college football history. Penn State has won 33 postseason games, including two playoff games last season, tied with Texas for fourth nationally.

What to expect at the Pinstripe Bowl

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney already has measured his team's expectations, saying that he's missing 27 players due to injuries and opt-outs. That includes seven starters and first-team all-ACC defensive players Peter Woods (tackle) and Avieon Woods (cornerback), both of whom are projected first-round picks, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

However, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has said he will play, as well Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, whose future with the Nittany Lions remains uncertain. Otherwise, Penn State will be without at least six starters as well.

Four Nittany Lions' starters have opted out of the game: running back Nicholas Singleton, offensive lineman Vega Ioane, defensive tackle Zane Durant and safety Zakee Wheatley. In addition, starting cornerback AJ Harris and defensive end Zuriah Fisher are no longer with the program and expected to enter the transfer portal. Both Fisher and Harris started 11 games this season.

The game also marks the last for Penn State's Terry Smith as interim head coach. Smith will remain with Matt Campbell's new staff.

