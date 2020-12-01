Penn State Offers Former Texas A&M Commit Victory Vaka

Check out the highlights of California defensive tackle Victory Vaka, who received a new offer from Penn State.

Victory Vaka, a three-star defensive tackle from California, reopened his recruiting Monday after initially committing to Texas A&M. On the same day, Vaka received an offer from Penn State.

Vaka, an SI All-American candidate from Westlake Village, has a major-league offer sheet that includes Florida, LSU, Michigan and most of the Pac-12 schools. He's a big interior lineman (at 6-2, 350 pounds) who moves quite well, as his film above shows.

According to his SI All-American evaluation, Vaka's "size and speed combination is a blatant attraction." He also has "loads of upper body power."

With the early signing period beginning Dec. 16, and its class sitting at 14 commits, Penn State could be looking around for more players like Vaka: those who have committed but may be looking elsewhere.

Here's more about Vaka from his SI All-American evaluation.

Frame: Hulking presence in the middle of the defensive line. Extremely dense all around with loads of upper body power.

Athleticism: Right off the bat, his size and speed combination is a blatant attraction. He can fire out into you, then redirect and maintain gap integrity on outside runs. Once his shoulders are turned, his long-armed punch keeps guards and centers from crossing his face.

Instincts: Trusts his physical reads and is almost never caught peeking in the backfield. Recognizes screens early. He’s advanced in the physical aspect of the game but in the mental, as well.

Polish: Very polished as a run stopper. Moreover, his power makes him a nightmare for centers trying to keep Vaka under control on 5 and 7 step drops on 3rd-and-long. He can play the occupier role and allow others to collapse the pocket or use his leverage to do it himself.

Bottom Line: Once Vaka’s conditioning is dialed in, and he’s playing at a comfortable weight, he’ll be a menace in division one trenches. He can beat you through athleticism, technique, and effort. He’s working with a high ceiling and could end up being a role player as early as year one.

