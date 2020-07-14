SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Victory Vaka

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 315 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Westlake (Calif.)

Committed to: Texas A & M

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Hulking presence in the middle of the defensive line. Extremely dense all around with loads of upper body power.

Athleticism: Right off the bat, his size and speed combination is a blatant attraction. He can fire out into you, then redirect and maintain gap integrity on outside runs. Once his shoulders are turned, his long-armed punch keeps guards and centers from crossing his face.

Instincts: Trusts his physical reads and is almost never caught peeking in the backfield. Recognizes screens early. He’s advanced in the physical aspect of the game but in the mental, as well.

Polish: Very polished as a run stopper. Moreover, his power makes him a nightmare for centers trying to keep Vaka under control on 5 and 7 step drops on 3rd-and-long. He can play the occupier role and allow others to collapse the pocket or use his leverage to do it himself.

Bottom Line: Once Vaka’s conditioning is dialed in, and he’s playing at a comfortable weight, he’ll be a menace in division one trenches. He can beat you through athleticism, technique, and effort. He’s working with a high ceiling and could end up being a role player as early as year one.