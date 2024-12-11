Penn State Police Close Investigation Related to Jason Kelce
Penn State Police have closed an investigation into a November incident involving Jason Kelce and a person who confronted him at the Penn State-Ohio State football game. Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center, grabbed a person's phone and smashed it to the ground after the person used a slur regarding his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and singer Taylor Swift.
The viral moment that occurred outside Beaver Stadium did not produce a damage complaint, a Penn State police spokesperson said, so the department closed the case.
"The individual in the video footage circulating on social media has not been identified, and no one has come forward to University Police with a related complaint about damage to personal property," Penn State Police said in a statement.
Kelce, an ESPN analyst, attended the Penn State-Ohio State game for an appearance on the network's College GameDay program. Penn State police opened an incident file regarding criminal mischief and disorderly conduct on Curtin Road outside Beaver Stadium. Several days later, Kelce addressed the incident on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown."
"I think everybody's seen on social media the thing that took place this week," Kelce said on the broadcast. "I'm not happy with anything that took place. I'm not proud of it. In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I don't think that's a productive thing. I really don't. I don't think it leads to discourse and it's [not] the right way to go about things. In that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn't have."
Penn State coach James Franklin addressed the situation at his weekly press conference two days after the game.
"Jason Kelce was coming to State College for the first time," Franklin said. "I wanted him to have a wonderful experience. I didn’t get to meet him or see him. I saw something that I wasn’t very, very proud of. I wish that didn't happen. There's also in 2024, I love that that person, there's a consequence to his actions. So can it go too far sometimes, and we talk about the passion and all those things being great? Yes. But that also doesn't excuse bad behavior at times. So it comes with the territory, but that doesn't make it right."
