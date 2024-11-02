SI

Jason Kelce Smashed Fan's Phone After Offensive Comment on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

The fan called the Chiefs tight end an anti-LGBTQ slur moments before Kelce grabbed his phone and destroyed it.

Tim Capurso

Former Philadelphia Eagles center and current ESPN analyst Jason Kelce reaches for a heckling fan's phone moments before smashing it onto the ground before an appearance on ESPN's College Gameday on the campus of Penn State University on Saturday.
Former Philadelphia Eagles center and current ESPN analyst Jason Kelce reaches for a heckling fan's phone moments before smashing it onto the ground before an appearance on ESPN's College Gameday on the campus of Penn State University on Saturday. / Screengrab Twitter @CrossingBroad
In this story:

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce grabbed a heckling fan's phone and smashed it to the ground after the fan used an anti-LGBTQ slur to insult his brother and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, as well as the Chiefs star's girlfriend and pop star Taylor Swift.

Multiple videos surfaced on social media show Kelce, who was on campus at Penn State for an appearance on ESPN's College Gameday on Saturday ahead of the college's game against Ohio State, walking the grounds of the university when a fan can be heard making an offensive comment about his brother.

"Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a (f-word) for dating Taylor Swift?" the fan can be hard saying.

Multiple angles show Kelce appearing to say something to the fan before grabbing the phone and slamming it into the ground.

Kelce then appears to confront the fan one last time and say something to him. It's unclear what happened next, but the situation was clearly descalated.

Kelce, 36, spent 13 seasons with the Eagles, earning six All-Pro selections while winning a Super Bowl in 2018. He announced his retirement in March of 2024 and then proceeded to join the crew of ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, a pregame show before the broadcast of Monday Night Football.

Kelce also hosts the popular podcast New Heights with his brother Travis. New Heights is among the top five sports podcasts on Spotify, and the Kelce brothers in August of 2024 inked a three-year deal worth over $100 million with Amazon's Wondery.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL