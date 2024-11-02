Jason Kelce Smashed Fan's Phone After Offensive Comment on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce grabbed a heckling fan's phone and smashed it to the ground after the fan used an anti-LGBTQ slur to insult his brother and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, as well as the Chiefs star's girlfriend and pop star Taylor Swift.
Multiple videos surfaced on social media show Kelce, who was on campus at Penn State for an appearance on ESPN's College Gameday on Saturday ahead of the college's game against Ohio State, walking the grounds of the university when a fan can be heard making an offensive comment about his brother.
"Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a (f-word) for dating Taylor Swift?" the fan can be hard saying.
Multiple angles show Kelce appearing to say something to the fan before grabbing the phone and slamming it into the ground.
Kelce then appears to confront the fan one last time and say something to him. It's unclear what happened next, but the situation was clearly descalated.
Kelce, 36, spent 13 seasons with the Eagles, earning six All-Pro selections while winning a Super Bowl in 2018. He announced his retirement in March of 2024 and then proceeded to join the crew of ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, a pregame show before the broadcast of Monday Night Football.
Kelce also hosts the popular podcast New Heights with his brother Travis. New Heights is among the top five sports podcasts on Spotify, and the Kelce brothers in August of 2024 inked a three-year deal worth over $100 million with Amazon's Wondery.