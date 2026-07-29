Penn State's Position Group That Most Intrigues Matt Campbell

CHICAGO | Asked what position most intrigues him on his Penn State football roster, Matt Campbell didn't hesitate.

"I think you guys will all ask me about the wide receiver room," Campbell said at Big Ten Football Media Days.

Often Penn State's most frustrating position for the previous three seasons, the receivers have a set of new advocates in Campbell and position coach Kashif Moore, who spent last year dealing with similar questions at UConn. Moore's confidence stems from developing Skyler Bell into UConn's first Biletnikoff Award finalist and a fourth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills.

Campbell, meanwhile, has immediate experience with, and plenty of confidence in, the quartet of receivers who joined him from Iowa State. He also has watched enough film of the receivers who didn't play for him last year to trust his evaluation.

"I think that room is deservedly one of those rooms where I think we truly believe in because there is videotape evidence of [success]," Campbell said.

Wide receiver was the offensive position group that underwent the most offseason change. Three transfer starters exhausted their eligibility, and seven others transferred out of the program. Only Koby Howard, Peter Gonzalez and Lyrick Samuel remained as scholarship receivers.

To refill the position, Campbell brought in five transfers, four from Iowa State. Chase Sowell, a fifth-year senior, and Brett Eskildsen, a junior, combined for 62 receptions and 1,062 yards last season for the Cyclones. Redshirt freshman Karon Brookins, the room's tallest player at 6-5, didn't play at Iowa State last season but demonstrated his "athleticism and talent," Campbell said.

And fellow redshirt freshman Zay Robinson was among the most highly recruited players in Iowa State's 2025 class. Campbell said that "most of the Big Ten" was after Robinson, so "it was a huge recruiting win for us."

'I am excited about that group'

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs a route during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sowell arrived at Penn State eager to punctuate a career of ups and downs. He has had multiple injuries and surgeries dating to high school, was cut by Deion Sanders at Colorado and spent two seasons rebuilding his career at East Carolina before Campbell convinced him to transfer to Iowa State.

Last year, despite two significant preseason injuries, Sowell caught 32 passes for 500 yards for the Cyclones.

"Chase Sowell had a very good season, and the difference between good and great, I think, is the evolution that you hope he made this offseason," Campbell said. "He had some monumental games, some huge moments."

Eskildsen, who led the Cyclones' receivers with 526 yards and five touchdowns, was limited during spring drills but starts fall camp healthy. He's also among the team's fastest players, a tool offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser wants to deploy downfield.

"If you look at the trajectory of the great receivers we've had, what his freshman year looked like was awesome and what his sophomore looked was even better," Campbell said. "And you feel like he's right in that wheelhouse of the great receivers we've had to be ready to take that next step to become a great football player."

Koby Howard, the only returning receiver who caught a pass for Penn State last season, has been an offseason standout for quarterback Rocco Becht. He and freshman Amarion Jackson consistently arrived at the football building at 5:30 a.m. this summer for workouts. Becht knew because he was already there.

"Koby Howard is a guy that had great flashes in spring practice," Campbell said. "But can you do it consistently? Can you show up every single day of fall camp?'

Jackson is among the few true freshmen who could make a legitimate impact this season. Considered one of the nation's top newcomers by ESPN, Jackson was a unique addition to Penn State's roster. He signed with Iowa State last December and joined the Nittany Lions initially as a safety.

But since multiple receivers were limited during spring drills, Jackson temporarily moved to receiver. He performed well enough to stay at the position.

"What he has shown as a young freshman with maturity and having phenomenal spring [has been encouraging]," Campbell said.

Ultimately, Campbell said he knows about the recent history of Penn State's receivers room. But he insisted this group will be different.

"I think there’s certainly great talent there," Campbell said. "Some of the players that have played quality snaps have proven already to be really good players. They need to take the next step to be great.

"And some of the young players, they're freshmen or redshirt freshmen, and it's their time to emerge to show what they can consistently do so they're trusted to be on that football field. So I am excited about that group."

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard runs with the ball during the 2025 Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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