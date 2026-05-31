Why Receiver Chase Sowell Is a Penn State Player to Watch in 2026

Penn State's football roster will feature 55 new players next season, which means introductions are in order before the season-opener Sept. 5 against Marshall.

So let's meet one of the most intriguing new Nittany Lions: receiver Chase Sowell, who has a lot to prove in his final year of college football.

Chase Sowell

Position: Wide receiver

Class: Redshirt Senior

Height/weight: 6-3, 205

From: Humble, Texas

Previous schools: Iowa State/East Carolina/Colorado

Iowa State Cyclones' wide receiver Chase Sowell reacts after making a catch against Kansas during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sowell was limited during his first set of spring drills at Penn State, which certainly wasn't new to him. Before his first season at Iowa State in 2025, Sowell sustained a spring injury early in practice and rehabbed his way back, only to get injured again during training camp.

Still, Sowell went on to catch 32 passes for 500 yards in the Cyclones' offense and was voted the Big 12's offensive newcomer of the year. So even though Sowell had restrictions this spring at Penn State following offseason surgery, he felt certain that he would get through it stronger.

"I’ve been put through a lot of trials that tested whether I want to keep doing this," Sowell said. "I feel like I learned a lot in every situation."

Sowell is one of the most interesting of the 24 Iowa State players who transferred to Penn State with head coach Matt Campbell. Partly because he transferred for the third time. The redshirt senior began his career at Colorado, played two seasons at East Carolina and transferred again to Iowa State before moving to Penn State for his final season.

Sowell spent a year at Colorado before head coach Deion Sanders arrived in 2023. The receiver was among the players Sanders didn't retain, in part because Sowell dealt with an injury he sustained during his freshman season. So he transferred to East Carolina, a member of the American Athletic Conference, and refocused his career.

At East Carolina, Sowell started 19 games over two seasons and led team in receptions (47) in 2023. That success prompted Sowell to enter the portal, where Campbell and his staff saw a receiver who could be a consistent vertical threat.

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) catches a pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Injuries impacted his season at Iowa State as well. After missing most of spring drills, Sowell was having a strong training camp and got hurt again. He thought his season had ended there.

However, Sowell's injury was as serious as he feared and didn't require surgery. He made his way back for the season-opener against Iowa, catching two passes for 17 yards, and ended up playing in all 12 games.

Sowell emerged as one of quarterback Rocco Becht's favorite targets, averaging 15.6 yards per reception. He posted a career-high 146-yard game against Arizona with a career-long catch of 52 yards.

"Chase has a great combination of size and speed and is a proven veteran," Penn State receivers coach Kashif Moore said. "He's been a part of a lot of different offenses, so he has a high football IQ and a really good grasp of this offense."

Sowell and fellow Iowa State receiver Brett Eskildsen transferred together after developing strong relationships across the offense, notably with quarterback Rocco Becht and coordinator Taylor Mouser. When healthy, Sowell has proven himself to be an offensive focus.

Sowell, Eskildsen and Moore arrived at Penn State confident in their abilities toturn around the position. Sowell is looking for a big season personally as well.

It feels like it all came to a full-circle moment, playing football at one of the best schools ever that I watched growing up," he said.

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Chase Sowell catches a pass for a first down against the Cincinnati Bearcats. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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