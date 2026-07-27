Biggest Questions Facing Penn State Entering Training Camp

Penn State is on the doorstep of fall camp, which inches the program closer to the season opener against Marshall on Sept. 5. But unlike last season, the Nittany Lions are littered with new faces and question marks.

What are the most important questions facing the Nittany Lions as they head toward training camp in early August? We dived into three things that could make or break Penn State’s 2026 campaign.

Will the spring limitations continue into training camp?

Penn State’s roster was not fully healthy during spring ball. Head coach Matt Campbell acknowledged this after practice concluded.

“I think we grew immensely through the first 16 weeks of our time with this football team, but are we ready?” Campbell asked. “Are we capable? We had a lot of injuries, a lot of guys didn't practice this spring, so did we gain real momentum?”

Plenty of players missed practice time due to injuries, offseason procedures, and rehab. Quarterback Rocco Becht and wide receivers Brett Eskildsen and Chase Sowell were limited at practice. Linebacker Tony Rojas, safety Jeremiah Cooper, right tackle Anthony Donkoh, tight end Andrew Rappleyea and backup quarterback Alex Manske all were out.

That’s a good chunk of time Penn State’s roster missed to build on-field chemistry. Luckily for Penn State, Becht quarterbacked Eskildsen and Sowell the past few years at Iowa State, as well as projected starting tight end Benjamin Brahmer.

There’s also the question of whether those who missed time will return rusty. Rojas and Cooper are returning from major ACL surgeries. Rappleyea was seen in a lower-leg cast in late February but looked healthy at Lift For Life. Becht’s coming back from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

These are significant injuries, and rust should be expected. But how long does it take for that ‘rust’ to wear off, and will it stretch into Penn State’s first conference game against Wisconsin on Sept. 26?

Will the transfers have an adjustment period to Big Ten football?

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs a route during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State brought in 55 new players this offseason, overhauling the roster with a huge group of athletes who have yet to play a game in the Big Ten. Twenty-four of those transfers are from Iowa State, which plays in the less competitive Big 12.

So, how will that translate to a hard-nosed Big Ten? The adjustment will be more difficult for the offense, as the unit will face some of the best defenses, and most talented players, in the country.

Penn State is fortunate that it doesn’t face Ohio State, Indiana, or Oregon during Campbell’s first regular season. However, Michigan and Washington’s defenses will give offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser some fits.

Mouser described his scheme in February as a “spread-pro offense” that will run the ball and try to create explosive plays through the air and on the ground. That’s probably the best way to attack Big Ten defenses, as stretching the field vertically in the passing game is something Penn State really hasn’t done much of in the past.

Just look at last year’s White Out game against Oregon. The Nittany Lions and quarterback Drew Allar were at their best when they threw downfield when trailing in the fourth quarter. It created explosive plays and opened up the run game. In the first three quarters, however, Penn State’s offense didn’t do that and looked lethargic.

Look to Eskildsen and running back James Peoples to excel in that explosive area. Those two could be underrated keys to the Nittany Lions’ conference games.

How well is D’Anton Lynn’s defensive installation going?

Penn State struggled mightily to pick up and completely understand former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ scheme last season. Penn State made Knowles the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football, but his defense became a major liability.

The Nittany Lions’ defense allowed 20.5 points per game, the most since 2020, and ranked eighth in the Big Ten in scoring defense. Knowles’ scheme was widely known as complex, and players struggled to fully grasp it.

The team is fully aware that it can’t repeat last season’s failures. Lynn said in April that he tried to install his scheme slowly. It’s very real that the most important question heading into fall camp is this: How well is the Penn State defense picking up Lynn’s system?

“I want them to really have a strong foundation, not just know what they're doing, but understand why,” Lynn said of the installation process. “And then we want to try to teach guys and concepts, that way we can always try to have our best 11 on the field.

“So I might be playing boundary safety, but from a conceptual standpoint, I still need to know what the field safety is doing to be able to do that job. I still need to be able to do what the nickel does. So I think it just takes a little bit of time for guys to get to that point. But it helps this time of the year, when you can really move slowly. … We still have all of camp.”



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