Penn State-Purdue Halftime Update: It's the Tyler Warren Show
Penn State rolled to a 21-3 halftime lead over Purdue, sparked by quarterback Drew Allar's 10-for-10 start, tight end Tyler Warren playing everywhere again and a defense that stopped Purdue in the red zone.
The Nittany Lions scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, including an effortless 93-yard series, with Allar looking as sharp as he has this season. They set up the third score with another fun use of Warren, who had seven catches for 119 yards. A quick breakdown of Penn State's first half.
Nittany Lions get out to another quick start
Penn State scored touchdowns on its first two possessions Saturday, continuing a theme it began against Washington last week (four first-half touchdowns). The Nittany Lions went on drives of 75 and 93 yards, converted their first four third-down attempts and mixed offensive calls.
Allar, who completed 13 of 14 passes, didn't have to make difficult throws. Warren thrived against man coverage, catching four passes on Penn State's opening drive. He was no match for Purdue's attempts to cover him with a safety. The Nittany Lions capped their first scoring drive with an easy pitch-and-catch from Allar to a wide open Kaytron Allen, who got that way because Purdue convened its attention on Warren inside.
Allar also showed no lingering effects of the lower-body injury he sustained at Wisconsin in late October. The quarterback scrambled well, escaping the rush and gaining 14 yards by breaking two tackles (one high, one low).
It's Tyler Warren time
Penn State's athletic communcations department sent an email Friday titled, "TYLER WARREN: The Best Tight End in College Football." The game plan sought to prove that. It didn't begin with this play, but this was the highlight.
Penn State has worked Warren into a variety of sets in which he can run or throw. But he hasn't thrown (a lateral, to be fair) and caught a pass on the same play. Warren turned this into a 38-yard gain. Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton scored on a quick snap the very next play.
Warren had six catches for 81 yards before Purdue quarterback Hudson Card had even completed his second pass. The tight end again moved across the formation, ran routes out of motion and caught passes in a variety of situations. He went downfield, caught a short slant on third down and converted the back-shoulder touchdown catch in the second quarter. The toughest defense he face was the turf, which he caught trying to get some yards after catch. Warren also gained eight yards on a 4th-and-1 direct snap in the second half.
Penn State's defense gets a little sloppy late
Purdue faced 3rd-and-11 from its own 11-yard line when Card completed his first pass to a receiver, Jahmal Edrine, for 18 yards. That led the Boilermakers into field-goal range, as Card completed a 30-yarder to Erdine, who made a strong play to win a jump ball against Penn State cornerback Audavion Collins. Purdue couldn't capitalize on the play, ruled a simultaneous catch, and missed a 49-yard field goal to end the half.
An oops for Purdue
The Boilermakers might want to rethink their endzone paint scheme. Purdue put together a run-heavy second-quarter drive, getting into the red zone on a 29-yard completion from Card to tight end Max Clare. Card then had receiver De'Nylon Morrissette open in the back of the end zone, but too far back.
Morrissette thought he had an easy touchdown catch. But he was behind the white line, and the pylon, and the play was incomplete. Purdue settled for a field goal.
Noteworthy
Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, who was limited the past two games after getting injured at Wisconsin, generated two first-half sacks. Dennis-Sutton entered the game with two sacks on the season.
Purdue has pretty good tight end, too. Max Clare had five catches for 71 yards in the first half. He caught five of Card's six first-half completions.
Allar's only first-half incompletion was a dropped pass.
Penn State outgained Purdue 178-16 in the first quarter.
Injury Update
Penn State offensive guard JB Nelson went to the injury tent on Warren's fourth-down run. He was in the game as an extra lineman.
